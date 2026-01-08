BWC shows moments leading up to fatal shooting of Calif. PD K-9 by fleeing gang member

BURBANK, Calif. — The Burbank Police Department released body camera footage showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a police K-9 during a confrontation with an armed suspect in November, ABC 7 reported.

K-9 Spike was killed on Nov. 22 during a foot pursuit of a suspect who was fleeing a traffic stop.

The incident began when officers initiated a traffic stop. The suspect, a passenger in the vehicle, fled on foot after being told to get out. A police helicopter later located him hiding in dense brush near the freeway.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and K-9 Spike was deployed to take the suspect into custody.

In response to the K-9 deployment, the suspect fired multiple shots, wounding K-9 Spike. Spike was rushed to the emergency vet, but did not survive his injuries.

The suspect continued to fire at officers, striking cruisers. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

The suspect was a documented member of the 18th Street Gang and had a history of weapons-related arrests, according to the report. He was also previously taken into custody in 2010 for illegal re-entry into the U.S. after being deported.

Spike, who served with the department for two years, was honored in a public memorial and procession following the incident.