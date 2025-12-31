NEW YORK — Police1’s breakdown of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s public safety plans earlier in 2025 drew an immediate and wide-ranging response from readers. Hundreds of officers, deputies and retired members of law enforcement shared their perspectives on what Mamdani’s proposed changes may mean for the nation’s largest police department.

Mamdani, who plans to maintain NYPD staffing levels, expand civilian-led outreach efforts and create a Department of Community Safety, has emphasized a prevention-first approach to public safety — an approach he is expected to begin advancing once he takes office Jan. 1. The volume of feedback from Police1 readers following his November win shows strong interest — and strong opinions — about how these changes may work in practice.

With Mamdani set to take office Jan. 1, Police1 is taking a fresh look at reader concerns shared earlier this year following his election. Below are the major themes reflected in readers’ comments.

Concerns about civilian responders handling crisis or mental health calls

The most common concern centered on Mamdani’s proposal to shift many mental health, homelessness and crisis-related responses from the NYPD to civilian professionals. Many readers said these calls are among the most unpredictable and dangerous encounters officers face.

“Someone will get hurt and they’ll be calling back for police,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Reality is the cure for idealism. Idealism can get you killed in law enforcement.”

Several readers with long tenures in policing said mental health calls routinely escalate into violence. “Some of my toughest calls were with mental health subjects,” a 38-year veteran wrote.

Others questioned civilian safety and feasibility:

“You can’t do this without police — it’s impossible.”

“Civilians will not go to these calls without the police with them.”

One reader summarized the concern bluntly: “Sending civilians into at times violent confrontations… is dangerous and they will get hurt.”

Fears of staffing declines and officer departures

Another major point of concern earlier this year was the potential impact on staffing and retention. Many readers predicted that officers would leave the NYPD if responsibilities shift drastically or if oversight increases.

“My advice to all LEOs in NYC: beat the rush, send out your resumes,” one commenter wrote.

Others warned the department could face sharp attrition. “If NYPD is at 35,000 now, they’ll be at about 15,000 in six months,” one reader said.

Some also worried that fewer officers on the subways and fewer police responding to EDP calls would reduce deterrence. “Showing up after a crime has been committed is not a crime protection strategy,” one reader wrote.

Mixed views on civilianizing certain duties

Some commenters said their own departments successfully shifted non-enforcement roles to civilians. One retired officer described his agency’s model: “We civilianized many positions. By the time I retired, we had 800 sworn officers and 600 civilian employees. The department saved money and morale increased.”

Others said the concept works only in limited areas. “Only works if people are actually held accountable,” one commenter wrote.

Another asked what qualifications “preventive outreach agents” would need for the approach to succeed and suggested these encounters “might work” if police remained on scene.

Reservations about removing officers from homeless outreach teams

Mamdani’s plan to replace NYPD officers on PATH outreach teams with “transit ambassadors” prompted strong reactions.

“You’re going to get hurt,” one reader wrote. “It’s just a matter of when.”

Another added, “Wait until the first ‘ambassador’ gets stabbed or shot.”

Several readers said these situations often involve individuals in crisis who may be armed. “A social worker showing up to a domestic dispute… lives will be lost,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “No one in their right mind would do this alone” without police involvement.

Political frustration expressed by some readers

A portion of responses focused less on specific proposals and more on political concerns. One commenter wrote, “Policing can’t be reshaped every time a new politician comes into office.”

Others voiced frustration at what they described as public pressure or political messaging affecting policing. “Politicians and the public always seem to know best … without actually asking the police,” one reader wrote.

Another said, “Officers will flee when he tries to implement these soft-on-crime programs.”

What comes next

Mamdani officially takes office Jan. 1, with major changes planned for how the city approaches public safety, outreach and prevention — bringing renewed attention to concerns officers voiced months earlier. While some readers expressed optimism about parts of his agenda, most emphasized the need for caution when shifting responsibilities away from trained law enforcement officers.

Police1 will continue to follow how these proposals develop — and how officers, mental health professionals and city agencies adapt as the new administration’s policies take shape.

Police1 reader comments