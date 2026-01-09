BWC video shows ‘very chaotic scene’ that left 3 N.Y. officers wounded, suspect dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department released body-worn camera footage from a Dec. 19 incident that resulted in three officers and one civilian being shot and the suspect fatally shot by police, WXXI reported.

Officers responded to a home on Dec. 19 after receiving a 911 call reporting that the suspect, the ex-boyfriend of the caller’s girlfriend, was trying to break into the residence, according to the report.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller and the woman at the front door, who said the suspect had been seen near the side window of the house. The confrontation escalated quickly when officers located the suspect at the side of the residence.

Body-worn camera footage shows an officer engaging with the suspect and asking him to turn around. As the officer places a hand on the suspect’s shoulder, the suspect immediately pulls out a .40-caliber handgun and opens fire, striking two officers.

During the gunfire, the original 911 caller also discharged a legally owned firearm. Although he fired in the direction of an officer, police do not believe he struck anyone. He was shot at least twice, once by police, and has since been released from the hospital. Police say he is not expected to face charges.

“Very, very chaotic scene,” Chief David Smith said. “If we remember that night, I think it was something like 10 degrees out, snow blowing sideways, very dark. Things happen very fast folks, the adrenaline dump gets going, and again, you’re talking about a citizen who doesn’t necessarily have a lot of training. So, our feeling is that it was just a result of the circumstances.”

The incident continued as officers pursued the suspect toward Thurston Road and Arnett Boulevard, where additional shots were exchanged. Video from another officer’s body camera shows the suspect refusing commands before firing on and injuring a third officer, who returned fire. A fourth officer, who was not hit, also fired at the suspect from behind cover.

The suspect fired at least 14 rounds at officers across both locations. Officers fired a total of 20 rounds — nine at Chili Avenue and 11 at Thurston Road. The civilian fired six.

It remains unclear which officer fired the shot that killed the suspect. The New York State Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings, according to the report.

Two of the three injured officers have been released from Strong Memorial Hospital. The third remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The uninjured officer who discharged a weapon is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.