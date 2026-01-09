REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC video shows ‘very chaotic scene’ that left 3 N.Y. officers wounded, suspect dead

A suspect repeatedly shot at Rochester officers, wounding three across two different locations; a civilian also fired shots in the gunfight and was wounded

January 09, 2026 11:37 AM • 
Joanna Putman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department released body-worn camera footage from a Dec. 19 incident that resulted in three officers and one civilian being shot and the suspect fatally shot by police, WXXI reported.

Officers responded to a home on Dec. 19 after receiving a 911 call reporting that the suspect, the ex-boyfriend of the caller’s girlfriend, was trying to break into the residence, according to the report.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller and the woman at the front door, who said the suspect had been seen near the side window of the house. The confrontation escalated quickly when officers located the suspect at the side of the residence.

Body-worn camera footage shows an officer engaging with the suspect and asking him to turn around. As the officer places a hand on the suspect’s shoulder, the suspect immediately pulls out a .40-caliber handgun and opens fire, striking two officers.

During the gunfire, the original 911 caller also discharged a legally owned firearm. Although he fired in the direction of an officer, police do not believe he struck anyone. He was shot at least twice, once by police, and has since been released from the hospital. Police say he is not expected to face charges.

“Very, very chaotic scene,” Chief David Smith said. “If we remember that night, I think it was something like 10 degrees out, snow blowing sideways, very dark. Things happen very fast folks, the adrenaline dump gets going, and again, you’re talking about a citizen who doesn’t necessarily have a lot of training. So, our feeling is that it was just a result of the circumstances.”

The incident continued as officers pursued the suspect toward Thurston Road and Arnett Boulevard, where additional shots were exchanged. Video from another officer’s body camera shows the suspect refusing commands before firing on and injuring a third officer, who returned fire. A fourth officer, who was not hit, also fired at the suspect from behind cover.

The suspect fired at least 14 rounds at officers across both locations. Officers fired a total of 20 rounds — nine at Chili Avenue and 11 at Thurston Road. The civilian fired six.

It remains unclear which officer fired the shot that killed the suspect. The New York State Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings, according to the report.

Two of the three injured officers have been released from Strong Memorial Hospital. The third remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The uninjured officer who discharged a weapon is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
paladin.png
Drones
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most
February 05, 2026 12:30 PM

Body Camera Officer Safety Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com