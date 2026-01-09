REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Heroes

Fla. deputy shot in face during ambush shooting released from hospital

“This journey has been a long and painful road — not only for Erik, but for his family, who have carried this weight with unwavering strength, faith, and love,” the Port St. Lucie PD said

January 09, 2026 05:39 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Sergeant Erik LeVasseur of the Port St. Lucie Police Department has returned home after spending 37 days in the hospital recovering from critical injuries sustained in a December shooting, CBS 12 reported.

LeVasseur was released on Jan. 8 from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. Photos shared by the department show him walking alongside his wife, flanked by fellow officers and medical staff.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

“This journey has been a long and painful road — not only for Erik, but for his family, who have carried this weight with unwavering strength, faith, and love,” the department said in a statement. “Their resilience has inspired an entire city.”

LeVasseur was shot twice in the face on Dec. 1, 2025, when 32-year-old Frankie Salvatore Riccio opened fire with an AK-47-style rifle after emerging from a garage. The bullets struck near and beneath LeVasseur’s nose, narrowly missing major arteries and brain tissue. Officers returned fire with 62 rounds, killing Riccio at the scene.

LeVasseur was rushed to surgery, where his jaw was wired shut and a tracheostomy was performed. He later underwent eye surgery to remove shrapnel and additional procedures to extract bullet fragments. While he currently has no vision, doctors have said future reconstructive and eye surgeries could improve his condition. Importantly, there were no signs of brain damage.

On Dec. 15, LeVasseur was moved to a confidential rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery. His release marks a significant step forward, though his medical journey is ongoing.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Officer Safety Officer-Involved Shootings Police Heroes Wellness
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com