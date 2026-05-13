BWC: Suspect flees after shooting Tenn. officer in the face during traffic stop

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Police Department released body camera footage showing a man shooting a police officer during a traffic stop.

The Feb. 26 incident began when Officer Oscar Torres-Molina initiated a traffic stop. Video shows Torres-Molina taking photos of vehicle identifiers, including by opening the driver’s side door to capture the vehicle’s VIN.

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The officer then asked the driver, identified as Danell Maxwell, to step out of the vehicle. When asked if he had any weapons, Maxwell told the officer he had a gun.

After Torres-Molina searched Maxwell, he attempted to escort him to the patrol car. He asked the driver if the VIN had always been scratched out.

Maxwell then suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Torres-Molina in the face, causing him to fall into the street. The suspect can be seen holding a handgun as he walked back toward the vehicle he was driving.

Torres-Molina was able to call for help after he was shot. He was was transported to the hospital by his partner, who immediately rendered aid and drove him from the scene.

Maxwell then fled the scene and was on the run for more than two months before being taken into custody on May 7, according to the department. Officer Torres-Molina continues to recover.

The Shelby County District Attorney says they are seeking life without the possibility of parole for Maxwell, WREG reports.