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BWC: Suspect flees after shooting Tenn. officer in the face during traffic stop

After Memphis Police Officer Torres-Molina searched the man and removed a firearm, he attempted to detain the suspect in a cruiser; the suspect then pulled out a second handgun and shot the officer

May 13, 2026 11:05 AM • 
Joanna Putman

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Police Department released body camera footage showing a man shooting a police officer during a traffic stop.

The Feb. 26 incident began when Officer Oscar Torres-Molina initiated a traffic stop. Video shows Torres-Molina taking photos of vehicle identifiers, including by opening the driver’s side door to capture the vehicle’s VIN.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

The officer then asked the driver, identified as Danell Maxwell, to step out of the vehicle. When asked if he had any weapons, Maxwell told the officer he had a gun.

After Torres-Molina searched Maxwell, he attempted to escort him to the patrol car. He asked the driver if the VIN had always been scratched out.

Maxwell then suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Torres-Molina in the face, causing him to fall into the street. The suspect can be seen holding a handgun as he walked back toward the vehicle he was driving.

Torres-Molina was able to call for help after he was shot. He was was transported to the hospital by his partner, who immediately rendered aid and drove him from the scene.

Maxwell then fled the scene and was on the run for more than two months before being taken into custody on May 7, according to the department. Officer Torres-Molina continues to recover.

The Shelby County District Attorney says they are seeking life without the possibility of parole for Maxwell, WREG reports.

Support Officer Molina’s Healing Journey

Officer Molina is recovering from serious injuries and facing a difficult road to healing. This fundraiser will help support medical expenses and provide financial relief for Molina and loved ones during recovery.

Donate to the GoFundMe

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com