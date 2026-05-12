BWC: Man threatens Calif. officers with machete, attacks K-9 before OIS

OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a machete-wielding man inside a restaurant.

Officers responded around 12:10 p.m. on April 20 to multiple reports of a man swinging a machete near Saviers Road and Pleasant Valley Road, according to the department. The man was later identified as 41-year-old Oxnard resident Anastacio Meneses.

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When officers arrived, they found Meneses inside a restaurant in the 5000 block of Saviers Road. Officers evacuated several patrons, but two restaurant employees were unable to get out, police said.

Officers gave Meneses repeated commands to stand up, move away from the machete and leave the restaurant. Police said Meneses stood up, quickly lowered his hands, grabbed the machete, flipped over a table and raised the weapon.

An officer fired three rounds, striking Meneses and causing him to fall. Police said Meneses then got back up and charged at officers with the machete raised. The fired three additional rounds, striking Meneses again.

Meneses remained armed, video released on May 7 shows. Officers continued speaking with him for more than two minutes, telling him to drop the machete and crawl toward them so they could provide first aid.

When Meneses did not comply, K-9 Officer James Kitka deployed Police Service Dog Al. Police said Meneses attacked the K-9 with the machete, cutting the dog’s upper lip. Officers then disarmed Meneses and placed him in handcuffs.

Officers immediately began rendering medical aid. Meneses was taken to Ventura County Medical Center, where he was treated for gunshot wounds.

No officers were injured. K-9 Al was treated at a veterinary clinic for minor injuries and has since returned to duty.

Meneses remains hospitalized in Ventura County, according to police. Upon his release, he faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault of a police service dog and exhibiting a deadly weapon with intent to resist arrest by a police officer.