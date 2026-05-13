Guardians of the Ground: Why guard retention and communication go hand in hand

In this episode, Tyson Kilbey and Joe Sullivan are joined by Kansas City media personality Marcus Officer, who has eight years of Jiu-Jitsu training and experience teaching law enforcement on crisis communication, presentation skills and defensive tactics.

The discussion focuses on how fundamental Jiu-Jitsu concepts of guard retention can help officers who are knocked or pushed to the ground while a suspect remains standing. The group demonstrates how officers can use their legs and foot positioning to maintain distance, disrupt an aggressor’s approach and create opportunities to safely return to a standing position. They also share a simple drill agencies can use to help officers develop these movement-based skills.

The episode also explores the connection between defensive tactics and communication. Officer explains how body language, tone and confidence often shape encounters before words alone do. By consistently training physical control tactics, officers can develop the confidence that supports stronger verbal communication and de-escalation skills in the field.

Jiu-Jitsu training gear:

Here are some must-have training tools from Tyson Kilbey that complement the tactics in this episode:

