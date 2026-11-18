By Chela Cottrell and Chris Hsiung

AI-assisted call handling, Drone as First Responder programs, automated transcription and real-time crime centers are no longer just pilot projects; they are becoming standard infrastructure in agencies across the country. Every one of those investments assumes a trained, capable telecommunicator is operating them. If dispatch is undertrained, modernization efforts can falter before they ever reach the field.

Many emergency communications centers (ECCs) are led by people who may not know what resources are available to public safety dispatchers, including professional development opportunities such as the Emergency Number Professional (ENP) certification offered by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA). While they may be great leaders, they might need help unlocking the full potential of their teams. There are also ECCs led by sworn peace officers who have advanced through the ranks of their profession.

This article is intended to serve any leader, including those who may not know the nuances of dispatch education and sworn leaders who came to their role through assignment, as agencies everywhere work to position dispatch as central to the technological transformation of policing.

Why training matters more in a modernizing ECC

In an excerpt from “The Mismeasure of Crime,” Professor Hal Pepinsky found that patrol officers’ decisions about whether to report offenses were determined by the nature of the calls they received from dispatchers. If the dispatcher named no offense in the call or dispatched the officer to check a victimless or attempted offense, the chances were practically zero that the officer would report an offense. That finding should put us all on notice, and it only grows more consequential as AI enters the call-taking workflow.

If the quality and timeliness of training received by those who serve in our ECCs are not up to par, the person receiving a call for help may not recognize that a crime has occurred and may either refer the caller to another resource or simply offer an empathetic statement and disconnect.

Layer in AI-assisted triage or automated transcription, and an undertrained telecommunicator isn’t just missing a call — they may be feeding bad data into systems the entire agency is beginning to rely on.

For incidents both big and small, dispatchers are at the beginning of our mission “to protect the vulnerable from harm,” and now they are also the first checkpoint in a technology pipeline that extends from the console to the patrol car.

The foundation of communications

Taking a leadership role in any division can be daunting. Taking on a role in which you are not the expert is even more so.

Leading professional staff differs from leading a patrol team, as team members who did not attend a field-training academy may not respond to the type of direction or discipline that our paramilitary organizations follow. Instead, leaders must first be willing to listen to their staff to understand where they are starting from before they can put together a plan to move their team forward.

The first step any new leader of an ECC should take is to conduct a listening tour. Be prepared to hear concerns both great and small. Pay attention to the themes or patterns that emerge — those patterns will form the starting point for your work, as opposed to outlier comments. Suspend your belief in what you think you already know and be prepared to develop a different understanding.

Depending on the size of your team, having one-on-one time with each team member may seem daunting, but if you clearly communicate your timeline and set reasonable expectations, it will be clear that you are trying to make improvements.

The next step is to understand the core competencies of your dispatch team. From data entry and management to radio service, some centers are “full service,” while others rely on a larger consortium or third-party vendors to supply technical support for their equipment. As agencies layer in AI call-handling tools, real-time crime center feeds and drone dispatch protocols, that list of core competencies is only getting longer.

While you as the leader do not need to be the subject matter expert in any of these fields, understanding where and when to seek help is key. Most importantly, ensure that dispatchers have what they need to do their work.

If their computer-aided dispatch (CAD) terminal is glitchy, that is akin to a patrol officer’s vehicle having engine trouble — they cannot continue to work effectively. The same is increasingly true of the data tools now layered on top of CAD.

While not every technical issue is a crisis, the ECC is a hub of mission-critical systems. If a team member is waving a red flag for help, treat their concerns with the gravity and respect their role deserves. Not only will this give you credibility as a leader, but it will also help alleviate stress among your team and support their overall wellness.

Both steps will build a foundation of trust. Being present, asking questions, waiting for the real answer and allowing your team to open up to you will earn you respect and begin to build trust in your leadership.

These small investments over time will help you achieve the ultimate goal of building a true team.

Training as privilege instead of punishment

The number of resources and support options available to dispatch teams is nothing short of amazing. Learning where that support is and how to access it is worth the effort for the betterment of your teams and your organization.

A recent survey by Carbyne and the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) showed that 74% of ECCs have unfilled positions, with 25% of respondents reporting weekly mandatory overtime in their centers.

Moving your ECC to a paradigm where training is a privilege instead of “one more thing” can be challenging. For agencies whose overtime budgets are maxed out, training beyond online solutions may seem like a non-starter — even as the pace of technology adoption makes that training more urgent, not less.

In California, the 9-1-1 Branch of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) offers an Annual Training Allotment (ATA) specifically to fund the “professional development of personnel across California’s Public Safety Answering Points.” Funds like these can cover a significant portion of training costs for telecommunicators, from line-staff and supervisory classes to management courses for new leaders, including the Center Manager Certification Program and Emergency Number Professional certification.

This is one model among several nationally. Many states and regional consortiums offer comparable mechanisms, and it is worth asking whether a course you find valuable for your team qualifies for that kind of reimbursement or whether your state’s equivalent body would consider evaluating it.

The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) believes so firmly in its mission to “continually enhance the professionalism of California law enforcement in serving its communities” that it not only increased the number of hours in the Public Safety Dispatcher Basic Course but also upholds a rigorous minimum training standard, coupled with an ongoing review of when updates are needed to keep the curriculum contemporary with today’s policing needs — AI and emerging technology included.

Agencies outside California can look to their own POST-equivalent or state training authority for a parallel model.

How will you get your team to training if they are short-staffed? Consider entering a memorandum of understanding with a neighboring ECC to cover shifts for one another to allow for team training. This type of cross-agency coverage not only allows for training time but also allows your agency to practice using a neighboring ECC’s systems during non-emergency periods. If mutual aid is needed in the future, personnel will already be familiar with one another’s workflows.

Another idea is to cross-train other professional staff in your organization as call takers so they can backfill vacancies due to illness or training while enhancing interdisciplinary capabilities within your organization.

Additionally, numerous scholarships are available from 9-1-1 organizations to support personnel attending classes and conferences they might otherwise be unable to afford.

If personnel on your team desire to attend training, be bold in your efforts to fund it — your agency’s budget does not have to be the final roadblock.

Culture by intention or culture by default

Beyond the technical attributes outlined above, intentionally steering your team toward a culture that aligns with the rest of the organization will make more difference than training alone can provide.

Culture by default means the culture you get when no one is tending it. It is the accumulation of habits, workarounds and fear-based incentives that form when pace and pressure replace clarity and care.

In a default culture, people do what is safest for themselves, not what is best for the mission. Values live on posters. Metrics crowd out meaning. Trust erodes.

Culture by design means the culture you build on purpose.

It starts with a clear why for policing, such as protecting the vulnerable from harm, and then turns that why into daily behaviors and simple practices in the ECC and in the field.

It shows up in who you hire and promote, how you brief and debrief, what you recognize, what you measure and what you refuse to tolerate.

Leaders act as keepers of the culture, creating psychological safety so people will tell the truth, ask for help and learn together — an especially important discipline as new technology changes how the work gets done and where mistakes can hide.

For ECC leaders, culture by design looks like opening shifts with intent, running learning-focused debriefs after difficult calls, protecting time and budget for development, empowering supervisors to coach rather than control, and celebrating humility, curiosity and teamwork as much as technical skill.

Culture is not what we say in calm moments. Rather, it is how we behave when the stress hits.

Team members need to be proficient with their dispatch software and emerging technology tools, but also with empathy, compassion, collaboration and decision-making.

Teaching and living culture is arguably harder to coach than the “hard skills” of typing the correct coding into a CAD mask, but the practice is worth the effort — particularly as the console becomes the front door to an increasingly complex technology stack.

Building the bench for what’s next

On the national level, the National Association of Professional Staff in Public Safety (NAPSPS), founded in 2025, was created specifically to fill the leadership development gap for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement and emergency services, including dispatch.

Through its “Leading Without a Badge” summit series, regional events and webinars — on topics ranging from the evolving role of the chief technology officer in public safety to the critical role of professional staff inside real-time crime centers — NAPSPS gives ECC leaders and their supervisors a professional home built around the realities of civilian leadership rather than a sworn command structure.

NENA and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) both offer leadership training geared specifically to the ECC, which will benefit line staff and sworn managers alike who may not have had exposure to these professional organizations.

Groups focused on leadership practices and development, such as “The Curve,” offer webinars and newsletters readily available to those who work in the ECC — a great tool to utilize since dispatchers are already in front of a computer monitor.

Building a culture of professional staff practicing alongside their field partners and equipping them to operate the technology those partners increasingly depend on is the method through which the future of policing will be forged.

Utilizing articles and webinars to start exploring these ideas with your team is a great way to generate meaningful conversation.

Each of the above examples can be used separately or in combination.

As agencies invest in AI, real-time crime centers and other emerging technologies, dispatch training and culture have never been more important — the console is quickly becoming the operational backbone of modern policing technology.

Our public safety dispatchers deserve leaders who are invested in finding ways to improve training, technology and culture to move their organizations forward. Our agencies and citizens deserve well-trained and well-supported dispatchers. And chiefs and executives overseeing modernization efforts deserve a dispatch center ready to carry the weight of the tools they are investing in.

Engage your teams in discussion about where they would like to go, and let a shared vision emerge of what the future can be.

References

Carbyne and National Emergency Number Association. The Pulse of 9-1-1. 2025.

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. 2024–2025 ATA Reimbursement.

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Operations Manual, Chapter III. Updated June 2024.

Mosher CJ, Miethe TD, Hart TC. The Mismeasure of Crime. SAGE Publications; 2011.

National Association of Professional Staff in Public Safety. National Association of Professional Staff in Public Safety.

About the authors

Chela Cottrell is a 20+-year law enforcement veteran. Through various positions, Chela developed the expertise that qualified her for her current role as Deputy Director of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Recognized as a dispatch subject-matter expert, Chela has contributed to state-level curriculum and legislative development to enhance the professionalism of California law enforcement practices. A nationally recognized presenter on culture, leadership, professional staff development, and interdisciplinary workflows, Chela’s mission to elevate policing practices compels her writing, informs her advocacy, and fuels her drive to inspire Law Enforcement Professionals to recognize their innate abilities in the service of Public Safety. Chela possesses a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a master’s degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego. She is a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute Class #490 and holds the designation of Emergency Number Professional from the National Emergency Number Association.

Chris Hsiung is a founding board member and Executive Director of “The Curve,” a non-profit leadership organization co-founded with Simon Sinek and forward-thinking police chiefs and sheriffs from across the country. The Curve aims to provide inspiration, leadership development, and resources to modern minded leaders, with the goal of advancing police culture from within the profession. A retired Police Chief with over 30 years of public service in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chris previously led the Mountain View Police Department and now serves as Undersheriff for San Mateo County (California), where he oversees operations for a Sheriff’s Office serving more than 700,000 residents over 745 square miles.



An internationally recognized speaker, writer, and leadership coach, Chris specializes in organizational culture, adaptive leadership, crisis management, and digital communication. He has co-authored national articles on modern policing and frequently appears on leadership podcasts and conferences. In addition to his role at The Curve, Chris served as chair of the the IACP Human and Civil Rights Committee, is a Board Advisor for the University of Virginia Center for Public Safety and Justice, and serves on the Global Advisory Council for the Crisis Ready Institute.