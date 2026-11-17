NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who walked within feet of an officer while pointing a gun at him.

The Nov. 16 incident began when detectives from MNPD’s TITANS unit, a team that aims to apprehend criminal suspects that pose a danger to the community, responded to the residence of a man with outstanding warrants. The officers were working to arrest him on charges of aggravated assault and vandalism for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening to kill a bystander who attempted to stop him from spray painting a building.

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The detectives knocked on his second-story door, announced themselves, and told the suspect he was wanted. As they waited at the door, the man jumped from a window onto the ground below.

One detective witnessed the suspect jumping, approached him and ordered him to get on the ground. Body camera video from the incident shows the man holding a gun as he got up and began to approach the detective.

As he walked toward the detective, the man raised the gun and pointed it at him. The detective ordered the man to stop approaching and drop the gun, but he did not comply.

The suspect continued walking toward the detective with the gun trained on him until he was feet away. The detective, along with another officer who was moving in on the scene, fired shots, fatally wounding the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.