AI in digital forensics: Conflict or partnership?

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AI is now part of investigative reality

Digital evidence is now a central part of modern criminal investigations. Messages, photos, videos, app data and cloud records often shape case outcomes as decisively as physical evidence. As technology progresses in size and scope, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for investigators to find ways to keep up.

Artificial intelligence has shown itself to be a helpful tool in this challenge. As highlighted in the 2026 State of Enterprise DFIR Report , 68% of digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) professionals report already using AI as part of their investigative workflows, a sharp increase from just a few years ago. That level of adoption reflects a practical response to mounting data volumes, tighter timelines and increasing expectations around thoroughness and accuracy.

Discussions across the digital forensics community – including those explored in Magnet Forensics’ AI Unpacked series – suggest this shift is about managing investigative reality. AI is being introduced to help investigators cope with scale, not to replace professional judgment.

On the other side are voices urging extreme caution or even avoiding AI altogether, often framed as a need to “protect the human element.” That concern isn’t wrong. But it’s often aimed at the wrong risk.

The correct question is really around how AI should be governed, validated and explained.

The pressure point is not technology, it is attention

Investigators have always relied on tools to assist with evidence review. The difference today is scale. Large datasets, multiple devices per case and compressed timelines make it difficult for any individual to examine everything with equal depth.

Under these conditions, the risk is not simply slower casework. It is missed context, fatigue driven oversight and inconsistent outcomes. These risks exist regardless of whether AI is involved. They are a function of human limitation under pressure.

Modern digital forensics platforms increasingly use automation and machine learning to help investigators direct attention more deliberately, allowing limited time and expertise to be applied where it is most likely to matter – while still preserving full review when required.

Where AI helps and where responsibility remains

When used appropriately, AI is effective at handling tasks that strain human capacity while leaving interpretation firmly in human hands. In practice, this means AI may assist by:



Reviewing large datasets consistently.

Grouping or ranking information based on defined criteria.

Highlighting patterns that would otherwise take significant time to surface.

These capabilities are now common across commercial digital forensics solutions, where AI is intentionally positioned as a way to support decisions rather than making the decisions directly.

What AI does not do is determine meaning, intent or evidentiary value. Those responsibilities remain with the investigator, who must still decide what is relevant, how it is interpreted and whether it belongs in a case file.

The double standard around error

Discussions about AI in digital forensics often focus on accuracy and error rates. That scrutiny is appropriate, but it is rarely applied evenly.

Human investigators vary in what they surface from the same dataset. Experience, fatigue, cognitive bias and time pressure all influence outcomes. Two qualified examiners may reach the same conclusion using different paths through the data, and that variability is accepted as professional judgment.

AI systems, by contrast, are often held to a higher standard of consistency and explainability by those considering implementing them in their workflows – even when they are used only to assist with prioritization rather than decision making. This comparison can obscure the real question: whether AI-assisted review improves outcomes compared to human-only review under real world constraints.

In many cases, AI does not introduce new risk. It exposes existing limitations more clearly.

Human validation is the core safeguard

Concerns about preserving the “human element” in investigations are sometimes framed as resistance to automation. In reality, they reflect a deeper requirement: accountability.

The human role in digital forensics has never been about performing every task manually. It has always been about applying context, weighing competing explanations, documenting reasoning and defending conclusions under scrutiny.

Responsible AI programs in digital forensics explicitly reinforce this model. AI outputs must be reviewable and clearly distinguishable from human conclusions because the technology does not testify. The investigator does.

Clarity is what truly matters

AI is already embedded in investigative work, whether formally acknowledged or not. Agencies that treat it as an opaque shortcut risk undermining trust. Agencies that define it clearly – as decision support requiring human validation – are better positioned to use it responsibly.

The most important decisions are procedural, not technical. Clear boundaries around how AI is used, reviewed and documented matter more than any individual capability.

Digital forensics does not need less human involvement. It needs a strong partnership between technology and human judgment.

This article was authored by Brandon Epstein, technical forensics specialist at Magnet Forensics, and a former police detective and co-founder of Medex Forensics, which Magnet acquired in 2024. Brandon specializes in AI and media authentication and is active in many digital forensic community organizations.

