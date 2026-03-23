Webinar: Breaking down silos: Investigative continuity with stronger intel

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event. *

Investigations rarely move in a straight line — and every handoff introduces risk. From patrol officers knocking on doors to detectives building long-term cases, agencies need tools that keep information flowing and eliminate gaps that slow down progress.

Join our panel of law enforcement veterans to see how agencies of all sizes and structures are reducing time spent on investigations and closing cases faster than ever before.

You’ll see how officers, analysts and investigators can seamlessly share data, validate identities, locate persons of interest, and surface previously unknown connections — whether they’re working from a mobile device, a patrol car or a crime center.

We’ll explore:



Real-world examples of the ways continuity reduces days or hours of investigative work.



of the ways continuity reduces days or hours of investigative work. How identity data accelerates lead generation for agencies.



for agencies. The ways real-time information sharing keeps investigations moving without duplication.



keeps investigations moving without duplication. New tools and procedures that can help your officers confirm identities in the field and avoid unnecessary follow-up.



that can help your officers confirm identities in the field and avoid unnecessary follow-up. How analysts use idiCORE to pinpoint associates, vehicles, addresses and patterns fast.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Police chiefs and sheriffs



Crime center / Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) analysts



Detectives



Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigators



Criminal investigators (CID)



Intelligence and crime analysts

*Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Leon DeFelice, Lauren Veal, Brian Worley, Phil Kay

Lieutenant Leon DeFelice has 28 years of law enforcement experience, serving with both the New Iberia Police Department and the Louisiana State Police. His background includes patrol, criminal investigations, narcotics, interstate criminal interdiction and federal task force work with the DEA, where he helped develop cases leading to federal prosecution. He currently serves as the Louisiana State Police Statewide Criminal Interdiction Coordinator, overseeing nine criminal patrol teams and the statewide canine program with approximately 14 dogs.

Lieutenant Lauren Veal has served with the Winston-Salem Police Department for over 15 years. Throughout her career, she has held a variety of assignments that have provided her with broad operational experience and a comprehensive understanding of modern policing. Her diverse background has helped shape her leadership style and commitment to innovation and community safety. For the past year and a half, Lieutenant Veal has served as the supervisor of the department’s Real Time Crime Center and Air Support Unit, where she oversees the integration of advanced technology and data-driven strategies to support officers in the field and enhance public safety across the city.

Brian Worley is a Gulf War Marine Corps veteran and a seasoned public sector sales leader with 30+ years of expertise in technical sales and account management. As Director of Batch and API Sales at IDI, he drives technical sales consulting and training, helping agencies seamlessly integrate and optimize IDI’s data solutions. Previously he spent over ten years at TransUnion as a Solutions Advisor and 21 years at LexisNexis, where he streamlined data governance and centralized systems, significantly improving data quality and integration. With a career defined by data innovation and impact, Brian excels at bridging technical expertise with mission-critical public sector needs.

Phil Kay, Senior Director of Sales at IDI, provides 20 years of experience in delivering data, technology solutions, insights and data technologies to government agencies and businesses. His experience expands into building and expanding business, with emphasis on implementing public sector programs technologies and solutions centered around threat mitigation, continuous evaluation, entity verification and resolution, fraud detection, investigation solutions, public records data sets online, batch and API. Phil is a transformational leader in critical roles, driving sales, strategic initiatives, penetrating new markets and enhancing the client experience. He is responsible for the architecture of the IDI go-to-market strategy and enhancing the client experience.