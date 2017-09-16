Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger donates to Ohio K-9 units

By Scott Mahoney

The Chronicle-Telegram

LORAIN, Ohio — After years of providing nothing but misery to Cleveland fans, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced that he was contributing to the community by providing grants to the Lorain Police Department and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office police dog units.

The grants are the first to be awarded during the 2017 season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund. During the NFL season, the foundation will be distributing grants to dog units of police and fire departments in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away gave for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roethlisberger is an Ohio native — he was born in Lima and grew up near Findlay.

“He’s (Roethlisberger) a very big dog lover and supporter of K-9 programs across the country,” Lorain police Lt. Michael Failing said. “We learned about this from several other K-9 units in northern Ohio that said, ‘You guys need to apply for this. We’ve all applied for this, and he’s been very generous to Northern Ohio.”

