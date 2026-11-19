Date: Thursday, December 3

Time: 11 a.m. ET | 10 a.m. CT | 8 a.m. PT

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Artificial intelligence in policing is evolving rapidly. While much of the initial attention has focused on report writing, transcription and administrative tasks, a new generation of AI capabilities is beginning to take shape — one that could have far-reaching implications for investigations, intelligence and everyday police operations.

From AI systems that can analyze and connect information across multiple sources to emerging technologies capable of carrying out complex, multi-step tasks, the next phase of AI may look considerably different from the tools agencies are using today.

But which developments are genuinely approaching operational reality? Which are being overhyped? And what should police leaders be paying attention to as they prepare for 2027 and beyond?

Join Chief (Ret.) Ken Wallentine and a panel of law enforcement and AI experts for a forward-looking discussion about the technologies, trends and emerging capabilities that could influence the next chapter of policing.

In this webinar, we’ll explore:



How AI is evolving beyond report writing, summarization and other first-generation applications.

What increasingly integrated systems and multi-step AI workflows could make possible.

How emerging capabilities could change the way agencies analyze information, identify connections and support investigative work.

Which developments appear closest to operational use and where significant limitations remain.

What police executives should be watching, questioning and considering as they plan for the next 12–24 months.

Meet our panel

Ian T. Adams, Ph.D., is a former police officer and a leading scholar of policing. He brings more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, as an officer, labor executive and researcher, to his role as an Associate Professor in the Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice at the University of South Carolina. His applied research focuses on the practical concerns of police practitioners, with a specific interest in technology, policy, behavior and use-of-force in law enforcement.

Darrell Lowe has served as the Chief of Police for the Redmond (Wash.) Police Department since 2019. He is a 30-year LE veteran who previously served the Santa Monica Police Department. Chief Lowe holds a Master’s Degree in Emergency Services Administration from California State University Long Beach, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Center for Creative Leadership and the Executive Leadership Institute at Drucker School of Management.

Ken Wallentine is a former police chief of the West Jordan (Utah) Police Department and former chief of law enforcement for the Utah Attorney General. He has served over four decades in public safety, is a legal expert and editor of Xiphos, a monthly national criminal procedure newsletter. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Death and serves as a use of force consultant in state and federal criminal and civil litigation across the nation.

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!