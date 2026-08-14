We are the first public safety operating system empowering thousands of cities to eliminate crime. Our cameras and devices detect objective evidence, decode it with machine learning, and deliver it into the hands that stop crime. Communities operating on Flock reduce crime by up to 70%.
Zip Code: 30318
Location: Georgia, United States
Main Phone Number: 8669011781
Contact email: support@flocksafety.com
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