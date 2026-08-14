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Flock

We are the first public safety operating system empowering thousands of cities to eliminate crime. Our cameras and devices detect objective evidence, decode it with machine learning, and deliver it into the hands that stop crime. Communities operating on Flock reduce crime by up to 70%.
Zip Code: 30318
Location: Georgia, United States
Main Phone Number: 8669011781
Contact email: support@flocksafety.com
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ARTICLES
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Drones
What is the biggest change coming to police drone operations over the next five years?
August 14, 2026 09:34 AM
 · 
Sarah Calams
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Innovation Report
Before AI goes live: Is your communications center ready?
August 13, 2026 11:49 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
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Innovation Report
How San Diego County uses AI to answer non-emergency calls and support 911 dispatchers
August 13, 2026 11:25 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
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Drones
Why every drone deployment needs a communications plan
August 12, 2026 09:35 AM
VIDEOS
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Innovation Report
Inside Dallas PD’s Drone as First Responder program: From 911 call to officer intelligence
August 13, 2026 11:26 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
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Drones
The evolution of law enforcement drones: From skepticism to a new era of public safety
August 10, 2026 04:11 PM
 · 
Charles Werner
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Real Time Policing
Case study: Hamilton County’s multi-jurisdictional RTIC brings agencies into one information hub
June 30, 2026 03:37 PM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
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Real Time Policing
What early adopters of Drone as First Responder programs learned — and what comes next
June 25, 2026 11:48 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Real Time Crime Centers
Nationwide coalition unites in ‘Operation Coast to Coast’ to combat human trafficking
June 02, 2025 08:49 AM
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Drones
Prosper Police Department is the first agency in Texas to launch Flock Aerodome drone as a first responder
May 30, 2025 04:40 PM
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Video Surveillance
Mark43 and Flock Safety announce partnership to seamlessly integrate crime-fighting solutions, supporting safer communities
April 30, 2025 04:36 PM
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Flock Safety reveals the most expansive AI and data analysis toolset for law enforcement, including Flock Nova, a new platform to transform investigations
February 14, 2025 10:01 AM