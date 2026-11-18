Four arrests in one week. That’s what the Washington State law enforcement community absorbed earlier this year. Between police and corrections officers, one case involved felony domestic violence charges and three involved alleged crimes against children. For my colleagues, these weren’t distant headlines from another state. Many of us were in dismay and disarray.

A new first responder I was mentoring asked me whether it was a signal of internal culture. No, I answered. The truth is more complex and nuanced. There isn’t a clean answer.

Years ago, I wrote about the “bad apple” dynamic — how one officer’s decision can sully the whole orchard. That idea still holds, but it doesn’t fully capture what many of us are experiencing now: the specific, personal weight of putting on a uniform the week after someone who wore the same one did something deplorable.

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Departments must examine what went wrong, whether warning signs were missed and what needs to change. That’s important work for command staff, organizational reviews and policy discussions. But it doesn’t necessarily address what individual officers are carrying into their next call.

This is about what you do with that weight, starting today.

Start with what you actually control

You didn’t commit the misconduct. You may have had no opportunity to prevent it. But you still absorb some of the cost. The first step is recognizing what’s within your control and what isn’t.

What you don’t control: What that officer did, what the media says, whether the public separates you from them, how long the story stays in the news or what your agency says publicly.

What you do control: How you carry yourself on the next call, whether you allow the experience to turn into cynicism, what you say to the newer officers you mentor and how you influence public perceptions of policing through everything you say and do, on and off duty.

The closer to home, the deeper it cuts

Any headline involving someone who wears the badge and swore an oath can feel like a gut punch. The closer it is to home — your state, your county, your agency — the more deeply it can cut.

When someone who has climbed the chain of command, wearing bars or stars, is the subject of that headline, the attention outside and the emotions inside can intensify. We expect more from our leaders. When those expectations are met with embarrassment and hypocrisy, disappointment can turn to anger.

If you knew the person, it isn’t only reputational. You trusted their judgment. Maybe their friendship. You broke bread with them, let them into your circle, your home. That’s a real loss, and it may take time to process the betrayal.

It doesn’t have to be quick, and it doesn’t have to look one way. Maybe it’s a conversation in the briefing room with your squad, going car-to-car with a mentor, talking with peer support or writing in a journal nobody else reads.

Identify what you’re feeling — anger, embarrassment, betrayal — rather than allowing it to remain a vague heaviness that comes out sideways on a traffic stop three weeks from now.

You didn’t do that, but you can do this

It’s coming. A comment on a call. A look in the grocery store. A citizen who wants to argue about a case 700 miles away.

I can recall heated moments and pointed accusations in my own career following national incidents of scrutiny and regional scandals. The instinct is to get defensive or withdraw. I’ve done both, and in both cases, it was because I was taking the connection personally.

But if we step back, we can recognize that our response in that moment can influence how someone views the police and the people who serve in the profession. We can recognize tension in our bodies: crossed arms, furrowed brows, shallow breathing. We can consciously slow our breathing, relax our shoulders and adopt a more open posture that communicates confidence and engagement.

We can respond with patience. We can acknowledge that many of us are upset, too, without apologizing for something we aren’t responsible for or defending conduct we know is inexcusable.

The next interaction won’t erase the headline. But it is an opportunity to demonstrate what professionalism and integrity look like.

Guardrails against cynicism

Cynicism doesn’t happen overnight. It builds through stressful calls, negative narratives, poor outcomes and frustration with failing systems. Often, especially for highly driven, purpose-minded officers, the weight has been accumulating long before we recognize that something needs to change. The key is awareness, reflection and intentional decision-making.

All officers face difficult calls and disappointing outcomes. All encounter troubling headlines and, eventually, examples of misconduct closer to home. But those experiences don’t affect everyone in the same way.

One officer may allow them to reinforce the belief that nothing matters, that the work is pointless and that the system is beyond repair. Another may respond to the same events by doubling down on what integrity means and why it matters.

It’s easy to talk about maintaining perspective when we’re outside the stress. It’s much harder when we’re immersed in it.

That’s why we need guardrails to keep us objective and honest.

My first guardrails in this career were my non-police friends who called me out. I resisted at first, but eventually I allowed their observations to sink in. What initially felt like being called out became an opportunity to be called up.

I’ve since asked many people to keep me accountable. I’ve asked the same of my wife, journal regularly and make time away from work to keep my head clear and my purpose aligned.

There are actions we can take to create something good from something bad.

Write down what you want this moment to make of you, then revisit it in six months. Set a reminder in your calendar.

Turn that intention into action. Mentor a newer officer. Tighten your own discipline where it has slipped. Volunteer for a wellness or accountability initiative.

These efforts allow us to channel difficult emotions into something meaningful rather than letting them corrode our resolve.

A time to lead

When leaders have failed, we don’t need more silence. We need someone to step up and say something.

When that comes genuinely from someone with rank, it can have a powerful impact. But leaders exist at every level. Position on the organizational chart isn’t what matters most here. Authentic care and a willingness to act are.

Here are four ways to lead through moments like these:



Acknowledge it in briefing. Speak plainly: “Words can’t express how upset I am. I know this hit some of you hard. It hit me hard, too.” Silence doesn’t necessarily read as professionalism. It can suggest that the subject is off-limits, creating a culture in which difficult emotions and conversations are suppressed.

Speak plainly: “Words can’t express how upset I am. I know this hit some of you hard. It hit me hard, too.” Silence doesn’t necessarily read as professionalism. It can suggest that the subject is off-limits, creating a culture in which difficult emotions and conversations are suppressed. Guide conversations. Remind the team of its individual and shared purpose. Talk about how the daily work makes a difference. Find examples of things your partners and colleagues have done that make you proud, and recognize those efforts.

Remind the team of its individual and shared purpose. Talk about how the daily work makes a difference. Find examples of things your partners and colleagues have done that make you proud, and recognize those efforts. Ask honestly whether accountability runs upward. If the misconduct occurred within your agency, have constructive one-on-one conversations with trusted supervisors and peers about how to move forward. Are there effective channels for raising concerns up the chain of command and among colleagues? Do people trust those channels enough to use them?

If the misconduct occurred within your agency, have constructive one-on-one conversations with trusted supervisors and peers about how to move forward. Are there effective channels for raising concerns up the chain of command and among colleagues? Do people trust those channels enough to use them? Give the team’s anger an outlet. Consider a policy review, a working group or a community-focused initiative. Find a constructive way to turn frustration into action.

Do the work, be the light

None of this gets resolved within a news cycle, nor should we expect it to. What we can do is prevent someone else’s misconduct from undermining our own commitment to the profession.

We entered this career to protect people from those who would victimize them, to help communities and to stand up for what’s right. When someone who wears the same uniform betrays those principles, it’s an opportunity to reaffirm them through our actions.

We are among the most direct examples the public encounters of what this profession represents. Not through statements or headlines, but through our daily work — the next call, the next interaction, the way we conduct ourselves in our departments and neighborhoods.

Leonard Cohen wrote, “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”

There will be failures, mistakes and betrayals of trust in policing, as in any profession. We cannot undo another person’s actions. But we can decide what those moments bring out in us, how we strengthen our teams and how we demonstrate the values we claim to uphold. That work begins with what we do next.