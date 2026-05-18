Good faith and solid police work save the search

UNITED STATES v. WEAVER, 2026 WL 900011 (5th Cir. 2026)

This case delivers a reminder that is as practical as it is important: The Fourth Amendment does not demand perfection — it demands reasonableness. And when officers act reasonably, the good faith exception will often carry the day, even where a warrant later draws criticism.

In Starkville, Mississippi, a police officer arranged three controlled drug buys from Lexus Weaver using an experienced confidential informant. Each buy was conducted under police direction and surveillance, with the informant searched before and after and continuously monitored throughout. The officer then prepared an affidavit describing those transactions, identifying the suspect, the location and the nature of the drug activity. With the affidavit as probable cause, Judge Brian Kelley approved the warrant — albeit through a somewhat informal FaceTime process — and officers executed it, recovering drugs, firearms and other evidence from Weaver’s home.

Weaver challenged the validity of the search warrant. The trial court agreed with Weaver and suppressed the evidence, focusing on what the affidavit lacked. The trial judge pointed to boilerplate language, the absence of drug field testing and what they viewed as insufficient detail regarding the informant’s reliability. From that, the court concluded the affidavit was “bare bones,” a label that (if accurate) would defeat application of the good faith exception.

The appellate court disagreed, and it did so in a way that underscores how courts evaluate these cases. The controlling principle comes from United States v. Leon: Evidence obtained under a warrant will not be suppressed if officers relied on that warrant in objective good faith. The question is not whether the warrant was flawless, or even whether probable cause ultimately existed. The question is whether a reasonable officer could rely on it.

According to United States v. Leon, there are only limited circumstances where good faith does not apply:



When the affidavit contains knowingly false information.

When the magistrate abandons the neutral judicial role.

When the affidavit is so lacking in probable cause as to be unreasonable to rely upon.

When the warrant is facially deficient.

The only issue in Weaver was whether the affidavit fell into that third category — whether it was truly “bare bones.”

It was not. The appellate court emphasized this affidavit did far more than recite conclusory allegations. It detailed three controlled buys, described the procedures used to ensure reliability, identified the suspect and location, and tied the suspect to the drug transactions through surveillance and direct interaction. That level of detail placed the affidavit well outside the “bare bones” category. As the court put it, whatever one might conclude in hindsight about the strength of the showing, the affidavit was not “wholly conclusory.” That alone was enough to support an officer’s reasonable reliance on the warrant.

Where officers do the work and provide meaningful details, courts are reluctant to exclude evidence simply because the affidavit could have been better.

The court also addressed the irregularities in the warrant process itself — the FaceTime approval, the uncertainty about whether the officer was formally placed under oath, and the somewhat informal signing procedure. None of that changed the outcome. The court applied a longstanding principle: The exclusionary rule is designed to deter police misconduct, not judicial error. Where an officer prepares an affidavit, presents it to a judge and relies on the judge’s approval, it makes little sense to suppress evidence because of deficiencies in how the judge handled the process. Penalizing the officer in that circumstance does nothing to advance the purpose of the Fourth Amendment.

Once the court concluded the good faith exception applied, the analysis was over. When good faith is established, courts do not proceed to dissect probable cause or second-guess the sufficiency of the affidavit. The 5th Circuit reiterated the rule plainly: If officers acted in objective good faith, the inquiry ends.

The lesson here is a familiar one, but it is worth restating in practical terms. Officers are not required to produce perfect affidavits, nor are they expected to anticipate every critique that might later be raised in litigation. What they must do is conduct a real investigation, document what they learn, and present it honestly to a neutral magistrate. Controlled buys, surveillance and concrete details move an affidavit out of the realm of speculation and into the realm of reasonableness.

At the same time, this case highlights the line that cannot be crossed. A truly “bare bones” affidavit, one that offers nothing more than uncorroborated conclusions, will not be saved by good faith. But where officers do the work and provide meaningful details, courts are reluctant to exclude evidence simply because the affidavit could have been better.

In the end, Weaver reinforces a principle that has guided Fourth Amendment analysis for decades: The Constitution does not require flawless police work. It requires reasonable police work. When officers meet that standard and rely on a warrant in good faith, the courts will not lightly undo the results of that effort.

Read more Ken Wallentine case reviews here.