Things weren’t looking up for Evans, then the cops did

Hotel room search warrants allow officers to look anywhere the listed evidence could reasonably be hidden. This article explains how the 3rd Circuit applied Fourth Amendment scope principles in United States v. Evans after officers noticed a damaged ceiling tile during a firearm search. The ruling matters for investigators because it reinforces practical, commonsense limits on where officers may search under a warrant.

UNITED STATES v. EVANS, 2026 WL 1393261 (3rd Cir. 2026)

Sometimes Fourth Amendment cases involve complicated legal questions. Sometimes they involve a ceiling tile fragment lying on a hotel bed.

Jabar Evans checked into Room 306 of the Haiban Inn Hotel in Jersey City, New Jersey. After staying there for two months, Evans asked for a larger room. That night, Evans and his friends moved his belongings into the larger room, Room 207. Evans returned the keys for his original room, Room 306, to the hotel manager the next morning.

The housekeepers cleaned Room 306 later that day. They found a plastic bag containing two handguns and some letters with distinctive handwriting inside the room’s open safe. A housekeeper took the bag to the manager, who then called the police about the guns. Patrol officers responded and collected a .45 handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets and a 9 mm handgun with a defaced serial number and a missing magazine. The manager gave the officers a copy of Evans’ driver’s license and told them he was now in Room 207. Based on Evans’ identification, police determined there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Officers obtained a warrant to search Evans’ new hotel room for evidence related to unlawful firearm possession. During the search, a detective noticed a piece of acoustic tile resting on the bed. Suspecting the space above the drop ceiling might have been used as a hiding place, he pushed on the damaged tile. A gun magazine immediately fell from the ceiling. Further examination revealed bags containing large quantities of narcotics, cash and drug-packaging materials.

A warrant authorizing a search for firearms, ammunition, firearm accessories or evidence linking a suspect to those items is not limited to drawers, closets and suitcases. It extends to any location within the premises where such evidence might reasonably be found.

At trial, Evans was convicted of being a felon in possession of guns, possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

On appeal, Evans argued officers exceeded the scope of the warrant by searching above the ceiling tiles. The 3rd Circuit disagreed, relying on the longstanding principle that officers executing a search warrant may look anywhere the items described in the warrant could reasonably be concealed. A warrant authorizing a search for firearms, ammunition, firearm accessories or evidence linking a suspect to those items is not limited to drawers, closets and suitcases. It extends to any location within the premises where such evidence might reasonably be found.

The court emphasized search warrants are interpreted in a practical, commonsense manner. Here, officers were not randomly dismantling the room. The damaged ceiling tile and discovery of the gun magazine provided a reasonable basis for searching the ceiling space. Under those circumstances, the search was entirely consistent with the warrant’s authorized objectives. Once officers lawfully discovered the contraband, its incriminating nature was immediately apparent, and seizure of the drugs was proper.

The lesson for officers: A search warrant authorizes a thorough search of any area where the listed evidence could reasonably be hidden. Courts will evaluate the reasonableness of the search based on the facts confronting officers at the time. And occasionally, a broken ceiling tile practically invites investigators to look up.

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