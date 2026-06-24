From calm to critical in seconds: Lessons from an Albuquerque officer-involved shooting

One moment, an Albuquerque police officer was approaching a home to investigate a family dispute. Seconds later, he was facing a man holding what appeared to be a gun.
That rapid escalation is at the center of a PoliceOne Academy Roll Call Reality training video, “Things Happen Really Fast,” which examines a July 4, 2025, officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The training uses bodycam footage and tactical analysis to explore how officers can approach residences with a plan, use available cover and remain mentally prepared when a routine call changes in an instant.
Quick training takeaways:
- Approach every call with a tactical mindset. The training encourages officers to think about angles, barriers, defensive positions and escape routes before approaching a residence, especially during emotionally charged calls such as family disputes.
- Avoid the fatal funnel. Walking directly toward a doorway can increase vulnerability. The training suggests using an offset or diagonal approach when possible to improve visibility and reduce exposure to potential threats.
- Use available cover. After initially approaching the residence, the officer repositioned behind a porch pillar, using it as a barrier while issuing commands and responding to the threat.
- Stay mentally prepared for rapid escalation. The incident went from “calm to critical in seconds,” reinforcing the need to remain alert and ready to react when circumstances suddenly change.
- Threat perception drives decision-making. Although a woman’s voice can be heard saying the subject had a toy, the officer had no time to verify that information before confronting what appeared to be an armed subject pointing a gun at him.
The Roll Call training is part of Police1’s Bodycam Briefing series, using real-world incidents to examine officer decision-making, preparedness and survival under pressure.
Online training is an essential way for public safety agencies to maximize their training budget and meet compliance requirements. Lexipol’s Academy offers thousands of courses, tools to assign and track training, and the ability to build your own curriculum. Contact Lexipol at 844-312-9500 to learn more or request a demo.