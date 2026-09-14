Using analytics to improve accountability and transparency

Law enforcement agencies log vast amounts of data every single day. Yet many leaders still lack clear, accurate pictures of risk, performance and accountability. This data can be released to the public without context or proper understanding, leading to public distrust and anger.

However, analytics, when used and presented correctly, can support transparency while also helping community members understand the realities of policing. Creating standard policy and reporting procedures is key to keeping your department and, most importantly, your community safe.

The data agencies already have — but aren’t fully using

Data is constantly collected by law enforcement agencies, whether it’s the result of a “routine” traffic stop or a high-risk, low-frequency event such as an active shooter or barricade situation. The data shows up in familiar places:



Use-of-force reports.

Community member complaints and compliments.

Training records.

Policy acknowledgments.

Performance and incident reports.

Self-reported activities.

Agency policies dictate when officers must self-report, and these requirements vary significantly. For instance, one agency might mandate a report every time an officer draws a TASER device, whereas another may only require one if the TASER is discharged. Despite these differences in reporting thresholds, all agencies collect data in some capacity.

But the challenge isn’t data collection; it’s data utilization. Leaders need to know which data actually matters, where it points to emerging risk and when it’s signaling the need for support, not discipline. How can data be used to improve and protect fellow officers and the surrounding community? What data are most impactful when it comes to updating policy and training?

Data is also crucial to achieving accreditation, a voluntary process to ensure agencies are meeting standards related to practices such as policy maintenance, evidence collection, investigations and fiscal controls.

Why risk often goes unseen without analytics

Transforming raw data (e.g., incident reports) into analytics (i.e., trends) is essential to helping chiefs and command staff see trends early — before small issues turn into major problems. Without analytics, you’re reacting rather than proactively making needed improvements.

Clear reporting makes it easier to spot risk across the department, including:



Which behaviors increase liability.

Which units or tactics create elevated public exposure.

Where corrective action or support is needed.

Transitioning from passive data collection to proactive data utilization is essential for ensuring accountability, protecting officers and safeguarding the community before minor issues escalate into major crises.

Using analytics to promote ethical, effective policing

Data shouldn’t just surface problems. Used well, it reinforces what’s working — effective training, sound tactics and decisions officers make every day that don’t make headlines. Accurate analytics allow leaders to track the effectiveness of training, verify that officers are consistently following policy and gain deeper insights into the specific triggers officers are responding to in the field. This encompassing view of performance provides a complete picture, from the initial hiring process through ongoing employment and daily activities.

When leaders can track training, policy adherence and performance together, decisions stop being reactive. Leaders can make informed, objective choices about staffing, training and policy updates. Providing this clarity supports the core mission of ethical, consistent policing, encouraging agencies to build trust both internally and within the community they serve.

Transparency starts with context, not just numbers

Leaders must be prepared to explain their data, not just release it. Without context, even accurate numbers can create confusion or erode trust. For instance, a report of over 100 uses of force in a month can raise concerns. But context is everything: Is the number trending up or down? Were there any community events, such as large protests, that occurred during the reporting period? Perhaps most importantly, what types of force were used, and how often were subjects and officers injured?

Helping community members understand what constitutes a use of force and how force is sometimes central to protecting a subject from greater harm can build better understanding. At the same time, if your officers are routinely getting hurt when deploying force, it may point to a training need.

Analytics, with context, allow agencies to gather data intentionally, with the goal of using the information to evaluate performance and trends. This in turn promotes thoughtful, open communication with the public, rather than defensive reaction, especially when conflict arises between agencies and their surrounding communities.

It’s also important to consider what types of data to share with the community. Use of force is something everyone wants to know about, but it hardly paints a complete picture of agency operations. How often did your officers not use force in encounters? How many behavioral health crises have your personnel helped mitigate? Trends in community complaints and compliments can be especially revealing; by sharing this information, you further demonstrate that such feedback is being heard and acted on. Other areas to consider include training hours and topics, community engagement activities, response times and hiring trends.

From fragmented systems to a centralized view

Despite advances in technology, many agencies rely on paper-based reporting or outdated systems that require multiple logins, use disjointed platforms and silo data from the people who need it most.

This fragmented approach severely limits an agency’s ability to conduct effective analysis and gain meaningful insights. Data stored in separate, incompatible systems, such as one to report firearm discharges, another for training logs and a third for community complaints, makes cross-referencing and trend identification laborious, if not impossible.

Analytics allow leaders to track the effectiveness of training, verify that officers are consistently following policy and gain deeper insights into the triggers officers are responding to in the field.

A centralized analytics platform resolves this issue by unifying data sources into a single, cohesive view. This is fundamental for moving beyond simple compliance and toward genuine operational excellence and accountability.

A centralized approach allows leaders to:



See the full picture in one place by consolidating all relevant data (use of force, training, complaints and compliments, performance), which provides an immediate, comprehensive overview of the agency’s status.

by consolidating all relevant data (use of force, training, complaints and compliments, performance), which provides an immediate, comprehensive overview of the agency’s status. Understand performance, policy and risk together by linking these critical areas, so leaders can see how policy adherence affects risk exposure and how training impacts officer performance, enabling a holistic management strategy.

by linking these critical areas, so leaders can see how policy adherence affects risk exposure and how training impacts officer performance, enabling a holistic management strategy. Reduce administrative burden by automating data collection and reporting, eliminating the need for manual cross-referencing across multiple systems and freeing up staff time to focus on analysis and corrective action.

By breaking down data silos, law enforcement agencies can finally leverage the full potential of the information they collect, ensuring departments are always equipped with the actionable intelligence needed to protect their officers, safeguard the community and uphold the highest standards of accountability and transparency.

Final notes: Analytics as a tool for better leadership

Leaders don’t need more data. They need clearer answers — and enough confidence to act before issues escalate. Analytics transform existing law enforcement data into actionable intel, enabling agencies to move from simple data collection to better insight. This empowers leaders to proactively spot emerging patterns before crises happen, systematically track best practices and validate training effectiveness and provide contextualized performance data for internal confidence and external transparency.

With the right tools, agencies can move from guessing to knowing about performance, risk and compliance, leading confidently instead of constantly reacting. Ready to enhance accountability and transparency? Contact Lexipol to see how an integrated analytics platform unifies your data for operational excellence.

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