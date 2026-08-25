Police officer decision-making: Why the entire encounter matters

A police encounter does not begin when an officer draws a weapon, enters a residence or makes physical contact with a subject. A dispatch call, information in the CAD system, prior knowledge about the people involved and decisions made while approaching the scene can all factor into the encounter.

That’s important, because recent court decisions clarify that courts evaluating police conduct may examine the entire encounter, not only the seconds immediately before force was used. For officers, that broader view can help explain why a threat appeared credible. But it may also expose decisions they made that unnecessarily reduced distance or safer options.

The following stages provide a framework for understanding the decisions courts may examine throughout an encounter and the details officers should be prepared to articulate.

Before arrival: The entire encounter may matter

In Barnes v. Felix, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an analysis limited to the “moment of threat.” The case arose from a traffic stop during which a driver began moving his vehicle. The officer stepped onto the vehicle’s door sill and shot the driver.

Under the moment-of-threat approach, the legal analysis focused narrowly on whether the officer reasonably perceived a threat when the shots were fired. The Supreme Court held that an excessive force analysis must consider the totality of the circumstances, including events leading up to the use of force.

That broader review can work in an officer’s favor. Prior knowledge about a dangerous person, conduct observed before force or information provided through dispatch may help explain why an officer perceived a threat a certain way.

At the same time, the officer’s positioning and pre-force decisions may also receive scrutiny. Consider an officer who moves directly in front of a vehicle that may flee. The driver remains responsible for disobeying lawful commands, but the officer’s position may create a danger that did not previously exist. When circumstances allow, officers should anticipate that a driver may attempt to leave and position themselves accordingly.

Officers do not always have time to deliberate. When time is available, however, choices that preserve distance and options can protect officers and the people they encounter.

During the encounter: Consider facts together, not in isolation

Officers must evaluate the circumstances collectively rather than viewing each observation in isolation. In District of Columbia v. R.W., officers responded late at night to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside an apartment building. As officers arrived, two occupants left the vehicle and ran. One left a door open. The driver then began reversing with the door still open.

Any one of those facts might have an innocent explanation. Flight alone does not automatically establish reasonable suspicion. A vehicle reversing with an open door may not be enough by itself, either. But reasonable suspicion does not require certainty, and officers are not required to disregard the larger picture created by several observations.

A “divide and conquer” analysis separates each fact, labels it innocent and removes it from consideration. But the U.S. Supreme Court emphasized that a more accurate analysis considers what the circumstances meant when viewed together from the officers’ perspective.

Such a distinction is also important for the incident report. Simply listing that the call occurred late at night, two people ran and the driver reversed may not fully explain the decision to detain someone. Officers should articulate why those facts, taken together, suggested possible criminal activity.

When time is available: Slow the encounter down

Legal authority to act does not always answer the tactical questions of when and how officers should act. In Case v. Montana, a woman reported that her boyfriend appeared suicidal. He had a gun, was reportedly writing a suicide note and may have fired a shot before communication stopped. Officers could not get anyone to answer the door. Looking into the residence, they saw an empty holster and what appeared to be a pad and paper. They also knew the man had previously threatened suicide by cop.

Rather than immediately entering, officers called the chief and assembled additional resources, including a ballistic shield and a long rifle. They took approximately 40 minutes to form a plan. During a slow, methodical search, the man emerged from a closet with a firearm and was shot in the abdomen. He survived.

Prior knowledge about a dangerous person, conduct observed before force or information provided through dispatch may help explain why an officer perceived a threat a certain way.

The emergency aid doctrine allows officers to enter a residence without a warrant when they have an objectively reasonable basis to believe an occupant faces, or has already experienced, serious or imminent injury. The circumstances in Case met that standard. The officers’ decision to wait and prepare did not eliminate the emergency.

Even when officers have sufficient grounds to enter, they may retain discretion over how to proceed. If the person creating the danger is the only person at risk, officers may be able to gather more information, request additional resources and develop a safer plan. This does not mean officers should automatically disengage from mental health emergencies or delay every entry. They must determine who is at risk, how immediate the danger is and whether waiting could place someone else in harm’s way. An active threat to another person may require an immediate response. Ultimately, the decision depends not only on whether officers have the authority to act, but also on whether the circumstances require them to act now.

Throughout the encounter: Officers are safety systems for one another

The duty to intervene is often discussed as a legal obligation to stop another officer from committing an obvious constitutional violation. Agencies should encourage officers to intervene earlier, before an encounter reaches the point of unlawful force or another preventable outcome. Anger, fear, fatigue and acute stress can narrow attention and affect decision-making. Another officer may recognize that a colleague is moving too quickly, repeating ineffective commands or overlooking a safer option.

In those moments, a clear “tap out” can protect everyone involved. An officer can take over communication, create distance, recommend a different approach or request someone with specialized skills. Intervention should be treated as professional backup, not personal criticism.

Aviation offers a useful comparison. Crew resource management was developed after the industry recognized that communication failures and rigid cockpit hierarchies contributed to preventable crashes. Crew members learned to communicate assertively and override one another when safety required it.

Police officers can provide the same type of redundant safety system. Agencies must create a culture in which personnel expect colleagues to speak up and know how to respond when they do.

After the encounter: Qualified immunity is not a training standard

Qualified immunity generally involves two questions: Was a constitutional right violated, and was that right clearly established at the time?

In Zorn v. Linton, an officer used a rear wristlock and pain-compliance technique to remove a passive protester. In Scott v. Smith, officers used what the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals described as deadly restraint during an encounter with a man experiencing a mental health crisis. The qualified immunity analysis in both cases focused heavily on whether existing precedent addressed sufficiently similar conduct.

In both cases, the federal circuit courts ruled that the officers violated clearly established law. And, in both cases, the U.S. Supreme Court disagreed, noting that clearly established law cannot be decided in general terms and instead must give notice of specific conduct that is prohibited. Both cases were remanded to the circuit courts for reconsideration.

A ‘divide and conquer’ analysis separates each fact, labels it innocent and removes it from consideration. A more accurate analysis considers what the circumstances meant when viewed together.

When an officer receives qualified immunity because the law was not clearly established, that does not necessarily mean the tactics were appropriate. It means the available precedent did not provide sufficiently specific notice that the conduct was unconstitutional.

Agency leaders should still ask whether the response followed policy and training, whether safer options were available and whether officers should handle a similar encounter differently in the future. A court decision may resolve liability without answering those operational questions.

The incident review should also consider whether the report explains the complete decision-making process. Documentation should address what officers knew before arrival, how their observations related to one another, what they were trying to accomplish and why they acted immediately or chose to wait. It should also explain how the plan changed as new information emerged.

The final outcome is only one part of the encounter. If courts are examining the whole encounter, officers and agencies must be prepared to explain the whole encounter.

Read more from Michael Ranalli.