Webinar: ADA accessibility in corrections: Practical steps to improve access and reduce operational risk

Date: Tuesday, December 8

Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

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ADA accessibility touches more of a correctional facility than many teams realize, from effective communication and reasonable accommodations to program participation, services and day-to-day workflows. Join correctional and ADA leaders for a practical discussion on where accessibility challenges commonly arise and the steps agencies can take to improve access and reduce operational risk.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



ADA coordinators / ADA compliance officers



Jail administrators



Risk managers



Wardens and deputy wardens



Inmate services coordinators



Correctional facility operations managers



Reentry program coordinators

What you’ll learn:



Where ADA accessibility intersects with daily correctional operations , including communication, programming, services and accommodations.



, including communication, programming, services and accommodations. How to anticipate common accessibility challenges before they become larger operational or legal concerns.



before they become larger operational or legal concerns. Practical approaches to strengthening effective communication and supporting reasonable accommodations.



and supporting reasonable accommodations. How secure tablet technology can expand access to information, communication tools, education, services and programming.



to information, communication tools, education, services and programming. Real-world lessons from correctional and ADA practitioners that you can apply to your operations.

ABOUT THE SESSION

Drawing on firsthand experience from correctional and ADA practitioners, our panel will examine common challenges, lessons learned and approaches agencies can apply to their own operations. You’ll also learn how secure tablet technology can support communication access and reasonable accommodations while helping facilities meet broader operational goals.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Tiffany Fackler, Louie Pereira, Marc Guillaume

Tiffany Fackler is the ADA Compliance Manager for the Washington State Department of Corrections. Previously she served as the statewide ADA coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. She has worked in law enforcement for the last 16 years.

Louie Pereira serves as the ADA Coordinator for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, where he oversees accessibility, effective communication and accommodation services for incarcerated persons with disabilities. He works closely with custody, medical, mental health and community partners to promote equal access, ADA compliance and successful reentry outcomes for individuals returning to the community.

Marc Guillaume serves as the ADA Program Manager at Securus Technologies, helping organizations build more accessible and inclusive environments. With experience in accessibility compliance, assistive technology, training and program leadership, he works to ensure accessibility is embedded into policies, processes, technology and customer experiences.