Less-lethal impact munitions: Controlled force, effective response (tipsheet)

Less-lethal impact munitions give officers another option for gaining compliance, restoring order and temporarily incapacitating dangerous persons while minimizing injury. But effective deployment depends on understanding range, shot placement and the circumstances surrounding each use of force.

This tipsheet breaks down key considerations for three popular Combined Systems impact munitions and illustrates primary, secondary and lethal-force target areas. Use it as a quick reference to reinforce the principles that support safer, more effective deployment.

Download the tipsheet to learn:



Effective ranges, velocities and standoff considerations for the 12-gauge Super-Sock, 40mm sponge baton and 40mm high-velocity sponge baton.

How distance can affect penetration and the potential for injury.

Which target areas are associated with pain compliance, temporary incapacitation and increased injury risk.

Why clothing, age, body type, environmental conditions, munition selection and shot placement should factor into deployment decisions.

Get the tipsheet here.