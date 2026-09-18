NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Sponsored Content
Less Lethal

Less-lethal impact munitions: Controlled force, effective response (tipsheet)

Key engagement information for safe use of Combined Systems’ most popular less-lethal products

September 18, 2026 01:46 PM • 
John Erich
Sponsored by
CSI download graphic 1920 x 1080.png

This tipsheet provides key engagement information for three of Combined Systems’ most popular impact munitions.

Less-lethal impact munitions give officers another option for gaining compliance, restoring order and temporarily incapacitating dangerous persons while minimizing injury. But effective deployment depends on understanding range, shot placement and the circumstances surrounding each use of force.

This tipsheet breaks down key considerations for three popular Combined Systems impact munitions and illustrates primary, secondary and lethal-force target areas. Use it as a quick reference to reinforce the principles that support safer, more effective deployment.

Download the tipsheet to learn:

  • Effective ranges, velocities and standoff considerations for the 12-gauge Super-Sock, 40mm sponge baton and 40mm high-velocity sponge baton.
  • How distance can affect penetration and the potential for injury.
  • Which target areas are associated with pain compliance, temporary incapacitation and increased injury risk.
  • Why clothing, age, body type, environmental conditions, munition selection and shot placement should factor into deployment decisions.

Get the tipsheet here.

Read next:
Less-Lethal Landscape download graphic.png
Less Lethal
The less-lethal landscape: What police need to know (white paper)
Answers to the most commonly asked questions about less-lethal weapons and their use
September 08, 2025 04:55 PM
 · 
John Erich
Combined Systems less lethal 1_IMG_7643.JPG
Less Lethal
What police (and the public) should know about less-lethal force
It’s a safety measure that protects not only officers but citizens and property too
December 17, 2024 04:16 PM
 · 
John Erich

Less Lethal Police1 BrandFocus Sponsored Content Safety Use of Force
John Erich
John Erich
John Erich is a Branded Content Project Lead for Lexipol. He is a career writer and editor with more than two decades of experience covering public safety and emergency response.