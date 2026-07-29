Matt Swartz is a veteran law enforcement officer, instructor, and national speaker whose career spans more than three decades of patrol service, federal instruction, and use-of-force analysis. His professional work centers on how police officers make decisions under stress, how those decisions are later reviewed, and how training and leadership can better prepare officers not only to survive critical incidents, but to sustain long, defensible careers in modern policing.

Matt has served in both military and civilian law enforcement roles and later as a federal law enforcement instructor, teaching decision-making, de-escalation, and force articulation to officers from agencies across the United States. A certified Force Science Institute analyst, he integrates research on human performance under stress into scenario-based training and supervisory review practices.

His experience was featured in “Blood Lessons: What Cops Learn from Life-or-Death Encounters” by Charles Remsberg, and his story of injury, recovery and return to duty has appeared in national media, books and Police1. He currently serves as a sworn deputy sheriff assigned to training, where he focuses on developing career-long models that strengthen judgment, support accountability and improve officer longevity in the video era.