Train judgment, not just stress response

By Matt Swartz

Modern policing operates in an environment where nearly every decision is recorded, reviewed and scrutinized after the fact. Body-worn cameras, digital evidence systems and public access to video have fundamentally changed how police work is evaluated. These tools have increased transparency and accountability and, in many cases, have exonerated officers whose actions were lawful and reasonable.

At the same time, they have exposed a growing disconnect between how decisions are made in real time and how they are later judged. Officers make decisions under stress, uncertainty and time pressure. Those same decisions are often reviewed later with perfect clarity, unlimited replay and none of the physiological or cognitive effects present in the moment. Bridging that gap — without lowering standards — is now a core leadership responsibility.

This shift has direct implications for how agencies design training, coach officers and review body-worn camera footage in the field.

This article argues that agencies must move beyond training officers merely to perform under stress and instead deliberately develop judgment over stress through training, supervision and review.

Defining judgment over stress

Stress degrades human performance. Under high-threat conditions, officers experience physiological responses that narrow attention, distort perception and reduce working memory. Research summarized by the Force Science Institute shows that these effects — often described as tunnel vision, auditory exclusion and time distortion — directly influence what officers perceive and how they make decisions.

These realities underscore a fundamental truth often overlooked in post-incident analysis: officers operating under stress are not capable of making perfect decisions, only reasonable ones based on the information available at the time. This distinction is central to modern use-of-force standards and should remain central to how law enforcement trains, supervises and reviews decision-making.

Body-worn cameras provide clarity after the fact; they do not recreate the conditions under which judgment was required. Judgment over stress does not promise perfection. It promises preparation.

Judgment, video and the Graham standard

In Graham v. Connor, the U.S. Supreme Court established that police use of force must be evaluated from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, without the benefit of hindsight, recognizing that officers are often forced to make split-second decisions in tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances.

Body-worn cameras complicate — but do not invalidate — this standard. Video allows for careful review, but it also introduces unavoidable hindsight. The challenge for modern policing is not choosing between constitutional standards and technology, but ensuring that training and supervisory practices account for the difference between decisions made under stress and evaluations conducted afterward.

This is where leadership matters most.

How judgment over stress is built in training

Developing judgment over stress requires redefining what “success” looks like in training. Traditional scenario-based instruction often emphasizes whether an officer passed or failed based on outcomes. While outcomes matter, judgment over stress prioritizes the decision-making process that produced them.

Training scenarios should be designed to stress decision points rather than simply test tactics. Instructors focus on what the officer perceived, what information was available and how options were weighed under pressure. For example, a scenario may pause at a critical moment and require the officer to articulate what they believe is happening before proceeding, reinforcing real-time assessment rather than hindsight explanation.

Feedback centers on articulation and self-assessment rather than instructor narration. Officers must explain what they believed was happening, why they acted and what they would do differently under similar conditions.

Technology supports this process but does not replace it. Body-worn camera clips, simulators and virtual reality scenarios allow officers to revisit decision points safely. These tools are most effective when used to rehearse judgment and articulation — not to score performance. Training succeeds when officers leave better prepared to make and explain reasonable decisions, not when they simply “get the right answer.”

How judgment over stress is reinforced through supervision

Supervisors determine whether judgment over stress is strengthened or eroded. Body-worn camera review can become either a developmental tool or a source of anxiety that discourages initiative and honest self-assessment.

Supervisory review aligned with judgment over stress begins with the officer’s perspective. Instead of starting with what the video shows, supervisors can begin with a simple question: “Walk me through what you thought was happening in that moment.” This approach focuses the review on perception and decision-making rather than outcome alone.

Supervisors then ask what the officer perceived, what they believed was occurring and what constraints they were operating under. This approach mirrors student-centered feedback models and reinforces accountability without introducing hindsight bias.

When gaps are identified, supervisors pair them with a corrective path — additional training, scenario repetition or guided review. Officers are not left with documentation alone; they are given a roadmap for improvement. Over time, this builds trust and reinforces the expectation that reasonable decisions will be supported and refined rather than punished retroactively.

How review and accountability close the loop

Judgment over stress becomes sustainable only when agencies close the loop between review and training. After-action reviews, internal investigations and policy assessments should inform training priorities rather than exist as isolated processes.

Effective accountability does more than document deficiencies. It identifies decision patterns, stress triggers and systemic gaps that can be addressed proactively. Agencies that use review data to adjust training scenarios, supervisory coaching and articulation standards create a learning system rather than a sorting mechanism.

Success is measured not by the absence of mistakes, but by improved judgment over time. When officers demonstrate stronger articulation, better threat assessment and more consistent decision-making under stress, leadership can be confident that accountability mechanisms are achieving their intended purpose.

Leadership as the integrator

Policing does not occur in conference rooms or after-action reports. It occurs when a patrol officer responds to a citizen asking for help and must decide what to do next. Everything else — training, supervision, review and policy — exists to support that moment.

The future of policing will not be shaped by how much scrutiny agencies apply, but by whether that scrutiny is used to strengthen judgment rather than grind careers away. Developing judgment over stress is not a retreat from standards. It is how standards are realistically met, defended and preserved across an officer’s career.

For police leaders navigating the video era, the question is no longer whether decisions will be reviewed. The question is whether those reviews make the next decision better.

Tactical takeaway Start with perception, not outcome. In your next scenario or body-worn camera review, ask what the officer saw, what they believed and why they acted. Building articulation around those moments strengthens decision-making you can defend in the field.

About the author

Matt Swartz is a veteran law enforcement officer, instructor, and national speaker whose career spans more than three decades of patrol service, federal instruction, and use-of-force analysis. His professional work centers on how police officers make decisions under stress, how those decisions are later reviewed, and how training and leadership can better prepare officers not only to survive critical incidents, but to sustain long, defensible careers in modern policing.

Matt has served in both military and civilian law enforcement roles and later as a federal law enforcement instructor, teaching decision-making, de-escalation, and force articulation to officers from agencies across the United States. A certified Force Science Institute analyst, he integrates research on human performance under stress into scenario-based training and supervisory review practices.

His experience was featured in “Blood Lessons: What Cops Learn from Life-or-Death Encounters” by Charles Remsberg, and his story of injury, recovery and return to duty has appeared in national media, books and Police1. He currently serves as a sworn deputy sheriff assigned to training, where he focuses on developing career-long models that strengthen judgment, support accountability and improve officer longevity in the video era.