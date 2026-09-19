Teaching tactical patience without creating tactical hesitation

In law enforcement, few resources are more valuable than time. Yet one of the most difficult lessons for officers to learn — and one of the most difficult lessons for instructors to teach — is the difference between tactical patience and tactical hesitation.

Tactical patience is the deliberate decision to use available time to improve the likelihood of a successful outcome. Tactical hesitation is failure to act when action has become necessary. One reflects sound judgment. The other reflects delayed judgment.

Every police encounter unfolds on its own timeline. Sometimes officers have only fractions of a second to recognize a deadly threat and respond. In other situations, they may have minutes — or even hours — to gather information, coordinate resources, communicate effectively and influence a suspect’s behavior.

Recognizing how time affects decision-making is one of the most important skills an officer can develop.

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When time becomes a tactical advantage

Unfortunately, discussions about tactical patience often become oversimplified. Officers may hear that they need to “slow down” or “buy time” whenever possible. While those concepts have merit, they can unintentionally leave officers wondering when waiting becomes dangerous. Tactical patience should never be confused with tactical hesitation.

For instructors, teaching that distinction may be one of the greatest challenges in modern law enforcement training.

Every instructor understands that time changes the number and quality of available options. Additional time may allow officers to gather intelligence, establish containment, coordinate resources, communicate more effectively and reduce emotional intensity. In many encounters, slowing the pace of events creates options that simply did not exist moments earlier.

However, time does not always benefit law enforcement. Every additional second may also allow a suspect to formulate new plans, reposition, arm themselves, destroy evidence, barricade a location, flee or harm innocent people. Time is neither inherently good nor inherently bad — it is situationally valuable. Its value depends entirely upon who benefits from its passage.

Who benefits if I wait?

Perhaps the better question for officers is not, “Can I buy more time?” Instead, it is: Who benefits if I do? That question shifts tactical patience away from passive waiting and toward active decision-making.

This principle becomes especially obvious during rapidly evolving deadly force encounters. If an officer immediately recognizes an imminent deadly threat and acts within the law, decisive action may save lives by interrupting the suspect’s assault before it is completed. Conversely, unnecessary hesitation may allow the suspect to complete the very action the officer was attempting to prevent.

At the opposite end of the spectrum are incidents where immediate intervention may unnecessarily increase risk. A barricaded suspect who is safely contained inside a residence may provide officers with the time to gather intelligence, establish communication and coordinate specialized resources before attempting a resolution. An emotionally disturbed person who is isolated from others may present an opportunity for communication that would be lost if officers unnecessarily rushed the encounter. Conversely, officers responding to an active domestic violence assault may quickly recognize that delaying intervention only increases the victim’s danger because time is now benefiting the suspect rather than law enforcement.

Neither example represents a universal rule. Instead, they illustrate the same underlying principle: officers must continually evaluate whether the passage of time is improving or degrading the situation.

This is where instructors have tremendous influence.

Debrief the decision, not just the outcome

One challenge that instructors rarely recognize is that they experience training scenarios from a fundamentally different perspective than their students. The instructor already knows how the scenario ends. They know where the role player is positioned. They know whether the firearm is real or simulated. They know whether deadly force will ultimately be justified. They know the intended teaching points before the scenario even begins. The student knows none of those things.

The student must perceive information, interpret behavior, identify threats, prioritize competing concerns and make decisions in real time while experiencing uncertainty, stress and incomplete information. That difference matters.

When instructors evaluate only the outcome of a scenario, hindsight can unintentionally replace objective coaching. A student’s decision may appear obviously wrong when viewed with complete knowledge of the scenario. Yet that same decision may have been entirely understandable based upon what the student actually perceived at the time.

This is why modern scenario-based training increasingly emphasizes understanding the student’s decision-making process rather than simply grading the final outcome. Instead of immediately asking, “Why didn’t you do this?” instructors might begin with a different question. “What were you seeing?” That single question often reveals far more than the student’s actions alone.

It allows instructors to understand what information the student recognized, what assumptions they made, what options they believed were available and why they acted — or chose not to act — when they did. Only then can instructors determine whether the student’s decision reflected poor judgment, incomplete perception or simply a different interpretation of rapidly unfolding events. These conversations frequently reveal opportunities to improve performance that would never emerge through criticism alone.

The learning occurs in slow time

Realistic scenario training allows officers to make decisions under realistic time constraints. Effective debriefing allows those same decisions to be examined without those constraints. The scenario occurs in real time. The learning occurs in slow time. That distinction is critical.

Our goal as instructors is not to create officers who always act quickly or officers who always delay action. Our responsibility is to develop professionals who recognize when time has become a tactical advantage — and when additional delay has become a tactical liability.

The best instructors do not teach officers that faster is always better or that slower is always safer. They teach officers how to evaluate time itself.

Every situation is different, but one question remains remarkably consistent: Who benefits if I wait?

If additional time improves communication, planning, coordination or decision-making, tactical patience may be the right choice. If additional time benefits only the suspect and increases the danger to officers or innocent people, hesitation has replaced patience.

Teaching officers to recognize that difference may be one of the most valuable lessons an instructor can provide.