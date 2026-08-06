Mike Brown is a highly experienced corporate trainer with a rich background in law enforcement and training management. His journey began as a Security Police off icer in the United States Air Force in 1983. Upon honorable discharge in 1989, Mike pursued formal police training at the Prince George’s County Municipal Police Academy. Elevated to the role of detective in 1996, Mike further enhanced his expertise by attending specialized training in basic and advanced investigation techniques, including undercover narcotics Investigation. His exceptional skill in interview and interrogation played a crucial role in resolving complex cases, earning him two “Off icer of the Year” awards. Transitioning from active law enforcement, Mike worked as Training Administrator for the D.C. Department of Corrections and as Training Manager and then Director of Professional Development for the National Sheriffs’ Association. Mike is currently the Executive Director of the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association. Mike’s career is a testament to his dedication to law enforcement training and development, making him a distinguished figure in the field of corporate training.