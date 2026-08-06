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SRLEEA launches initiative to help small agencies build sustainable drone programs

The new Drone Implementation & Readiness Program is designed to help small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies develop aviation capabilities through policy, training, compliance and long-term planning

August 06, 2026 11:09 AM • 
Paul Goldenberg, Mike Brown
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Photo/Draganfly

For law enforcement agencies across the country, drones are becoming an increasingly important public safety tool. They help locate missing persons, support search-and-rescue operations, document crime and crash scenes, improve situational awareness during critical incidents, and assist during natural disasters and other emergencies.

For small, rural and tribal agencies, the challenge is no longer whether drones have value. It is how to build programs that are safe, sustainable, compliant and appropriate for the communities they serve.

More than 90% of America’s nearly 18,000 law enforcement agencies serve small, rural, or tribal communities. Many patrol large geographic areas with limited personnel and resources while facing many of the same public safety challenges as larger departments. Drones can help expand operational capabilities, but purchasing an aircraft is only the first step.

To help address that need, the Small & Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association (SRLEEA) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Draganfly Inc. to develop the SRLEEA Drone Implementation & Readiness Program. The initiative is intended to help member agencies evaluate their needs and build aviation programs supported by sound policies, training, regulatory compliance, and long-term planning.

A framework for implementation

A successful drone program requires more than equipment. It also requires leadership, governance, training, accountability and clear operational standards.

The SRLEEA Drone Implementation & Readiness Program is designed to provide participating agencies with guidance in areas including:

  • Organizational and operational readiness
  • Policy and standard operating procedures
  • FAA compliance and regulatory guidance
  • Pilot training and mission planning
  • Risk management and data governance
  • Community engagement and public communication
  • Equipment selection based on operational needs
  • Grant and procurement guidance
  • Long-term program implementation and sustainment

The program is designed for agencies that often lack dedicated aviation personnel, legal advisors, grant specialists, or technical staff. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, it provides a framework that agencies can adapt to their missions, geography, budgets and community expectations.

Strengthening public safety

For agencies with limited staffing, drones can serve as valuable force multipliers by providing critical information before personnel enter dangerous or remote environments. That can improve situational awareness, reduce unnecessary risk, support search efforts and help commanders make informed decisions.

The initiative also encourages regional collaboration by supporting shared training standards, compatible procedures and mutual-aid coordination among neighboring agencies.

As drone programs expand, agencies must also address privacy, transparency, evidence management, data security and clearly defined limitations on use. Public trust depends on policies and oversight that are established from the beginning.

Looking ahead

The future of public safety aviation will depend not only on the technology agencies acquire, but on how effectively it is integrated into daily operations.

Through this initiative, SRLEEA aims to provide member agencies with practical guidance, training and planning resources to help them build professional and sustainable drone programs. The goal is to ensure that agency size or geography does not limit access to modern public safety capabilities and that officers serving small and rural communities have the tools and framework needed to use them safely, responsibly and effectively.

For more information, visit https://smallrural.org/.

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Drones Rural Law Enforcement
Paul Goldenberg
Paul Goldenberg
Paul Goldenberg started his career as a beat patrolman in urban New Jersey. He is a former decorated undercover agent and senior ranking law enforcement leader with nearly three decades of experience, including leading organized crime investigations and serving 10 years as a senior advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security. He has chaired Congressional DHS subcommittees on foreign fighters, cybersecurity and targeted violence, and has worked globally with police agencies across Europe, Scandinavia, the UK and the Middle East. He is CEO of Cardinal Point Strategies, Chief Policy Advisor to the Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing, Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the University of Ottawa’s for Transnational Security, a senior officer with the Global Consortium of Law Enforcement Training Executives, member of the NSA Border Council and Chair of Public Safety BOA for Draganfly.
Mike Brown
Mike Brown
Mike Brown is a highly experienced corporate trainer with a rich background in law enforcement and training management. His journey began as a Security Police off icer in the United States Air Force in 1983. Upon honorable discharge in 1989, Mike pursued formal police training at the Prince George’s County Municipal Police Academy. Elevated to the role of detective in 1996, Mike further enhanced his expertise by attending specialized training in basic and advanced investigation techniques, including undercover narcotics Investigation. His exceptional skill in interview and interrogation played a crucial role in resolving complex cases, earning him two “Off icer of the Year” awards. Transitioning from active law enforcement, Mike worked as Training Administrator for the D.C. Department of Corrections and as Training Manager and then Director of Professional Development for the National Sheriffs’ Association. Mike is currently the Executive Director of the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association. Mike’s career is a testament to his dedication to law enforcement training and development, making him a distinguished figure in the field of corporate training.