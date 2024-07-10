9 first responder facilities across U.S. to receive funds for renovations thanks to Lowe’s Hometowns

By Sarah Roebuck

Editorial Staff

Nine first responder facilities throughout the United States have been chosen to be part of this year’s Lowe’s Hometowns revitalization projects, the company announced.

Lowe’s is investing $100 million in revitalizing community spaces nationwide through Lowe’s Hometowns. Each year through 2026, the company will select 100 large-scale community projects from consumer nominations, partnering with local nonprofits, store associates and volunteers. Additionally, nearly 1,700 projects will be completed by Lowe’s associates nationwide.

Lowe’s stated it is committing $620,000 to renovate the nine first responder facilities as part of its 2024 project list.

According to Lowe’s, renovations for first responder facilities include:

