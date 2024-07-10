9 first responder facilities across U.S. to receive funds for renovations thanks to Lowe’s Hometowns
Lowe’s Hometowns will be funding $620K to renovate first responder facilities, including updates to police department lobbies, making fire departments comfortable and more
By Sarah Roebuck
Editorial Staff
Nine first responder facilities throughout the United States have been chosen to be part of this year’s Lowe’s Hometowns revitalization projects, the company announced.
Lowe’s is investing $100 million in revitalizing community spaces nationwide through Lowe’s Hometowns. Each year through 2026, the company will select 100 large-scale community projects from consumer nominations, partnering with local nonprofits, store associates and volunteers. Additionally, nearly 1,700 projects will be completed by Lowe’s associates nationwide.
Lowe’s stated it is committing $620,000 to renovate the nine first responder facilities as part of its 2024 project list.
According to Lowe’s, renovations for first responder facilities include:
- Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte, North Carolina - $40,000: Transforming the lobby into a one-stop resource center for community reintegration and support.
- Laurys Station Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Laurys Station, Pennsylvania - $92,000: Creating a welcoming space for volunteer firefighters.
- Milton Volunteer Fire Department, Milton, West Virginia - $142,000: Adding new flooring, wall coverings, acoustic ceilings, a concrete parking area and a storage room.
- Scotland Volunteer Fire Department, Scotland, Connecticut - $30,000: Providing new bunkrooms, relocating the office and renovating the kitchen for volunteers.
- Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Wilson, North Carolina - $70,000: Upgrading plumbing, electrical, appliances, windows and paint to boost morale.
- Spelter Volunteer Fire Department, Spelter, West Virginia - $30,000: Renovating the common room, kitchen, sleeping quarters, gym and updating flooring, ceilings and paint.
- Stanley Fire Department, Owensboro, Kentucky - $35,000: Adding new bathroom fixtures, flooring, paint, appliances and furniture for comfort and accessibility.
- Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - $160,000: Renovating the station with ceiling work, electric work, heating units and bathroom updates.
- Wasilla Police Dispatch Center, Wasilla, Alaska - $21,000: Updating the dispatch center break room with new cabinets, carpeting, appliances and furniture.