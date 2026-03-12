REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Suspect’s gun fires during struggle with Phoenix PD, injuring officer and fatally wounding suspect

Phoenix Police pursued the man and an officer tackled him to the ground after he pointed the gun at bystanders in a park

March 12, 2026 12:21 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video alongside details of an encounter that ended with the death of a man during an arrest attempt.

The Feb. 23 incident began when officers responded to an aggravated assault call of a man had pointing a gun at bystanders in a park, according to police.

When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a suspect leaving the park on a bicycle. Officers followed the man in their patrol vehicles while waiting for additional units.

The man soon abandoned his bicycle and ran toward a nearby house. Officers exited their vehicles and pursued him on foot, video shows.

One officer deployed a 40-millimeter less-lethal launcher, but police said it was ineffective. A second officer then attempted to detain the suspect by tackling him.

During the struggle, the man’s firearm discharged, striking both the suspect and the officer. Additional officers arrived and took the man into custody.

Officers rendered aid until Phoenix Fire Department personnel arrived. The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the release. The officer was also taken to the hospital for a minor gunshot injury and later released.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023.