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Patrol Issues

How to build a reliable outer carrier

Practical tips for choosing an outer carrier, organizing your gear and building a comfortable setup that performs through every shift.

July 18, 2026 06:28 AM • 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Tactical vest

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Early in my law enforcement career, outer ballistic vest carriers were more myth than reality for most officers. Many agencies prohibited their use, clinging to traditional uniform standards. Even at forward-thinking departments that permitted them, the options were underwhelming. Officers faced a frustrating trade-off: commission a custom carrier from a local seamstress, a solution that prioritized fit but often suffered from fabric degradation over time, or settle for a generic, one-size-fits-all design that left some wearers swimming in excess material and others straining against restrictive panels. Neither choice fully addressed the demands of the job.

Fast-forward to today, and the landscape has shifted dramatically. The market is filled with purpose-built outer carriers featuring specialized designs, modular systems and materials engineered for durability. That abundance is a major improvement, but it introduces a new challenge: too many choices.

This article covers what I wish I had known before spending thousands of dollars on pouches and carriers that did not work for me or fell apart. I will share tips for choosing gear suited to your climate, selecting a carrier that fits your body type and building a practical setup without overspending.

Key features to look for in an outer carrier

For law enforcement officers and tactical professionals, an outer carrier is a critical piece of gear. It holds ballistic panels, provides modularity and gives you quick access to essential equipment. High-end carriers can cost thousands of dollars, placing a strain on personal budgets. The good news is that you do not have to break the bank to get a durable, functional outer carrier.

Here are three key features to look for in an outer carrier.

1. Modularity and quick release

A good outer carrier should work with your existing gear. One of the easiest ways to ensure compatibility is to choose a carrier with MOLLE/PALS webbing. This system allows you to secure your gear where you need it. I struggle to reach certain parts of my carrier because of shoulder mobility issues, so modular webbing lets me place equipment where I can access it more easily.

Another important feature is a quick-release buckle system. Different brands may use proprietary names for these mechanisms, but most use tube-style connectors or a combination of tubes and ITW buckles. These systems make the carrier easier to adjust and help users achieve a precise, repeatable fit. Instead of relying solely on elastic hook-and-loop straps to tighten the cummerbund, you can clip the vest securely into place. This also makes the carrier faster and easier to put on and remove.

2. Comfort and fit

Many of us wear an outer carrier for up to 40 hours a week. Because agencies commonly replace ballistic panels on a multiyear cycle, you may be using the same carrier for a long time.

An uncomfortable carrier can hinder mobility and contribute to back, shoulder and neck pain. Some of us are built like the Hulk, while others are built like SpongeBob. Everyone is different, so look for a carrier with adjustable shoulder straps and an adjustable cummerbund. That allows you to refine the fit for your body type. When I bought my second carrier, I paid little attention to the width and adjustability of the shoulder straps. During a fight with a suspect, the strap failed to distribute the vest’s weight properly and placed excessive pressure on my left shoulder, causing it to dislocate. A fight is a terrible time to discover that your carrier does not fit correctly.

Another feature once found mainly on high-end carriers, but now appearing on some midpriced models, is antimicrobial padded spacer mesh. Breathable mesh panels can reduce heat buildup and allow more airflow between the carrier and your body. That small amount of space can make a noticeable difference in hot weather and, yes, help control odor.

3. Durability and construction

An outer carrier must withstand heavy use. You may wear the same carrier for nearly 10 hours a day over several years, so it needs to hold up.
For the main load-bearing material, avoid flimsy, low-quality polyester that may fade or wear quickly. Look for durable materials such as 500D to 1000D nylon or PV material, a laminate of 500-denier Cordura nylon and 200-denier Kevlar®. Both are strong options.

Whenever possible, choose products with double- or triple-stitched seams in high-stress areas. I have tried cheaper, single-stitched products, and many failed after only a few months of normal patrol wear.

How to choose the right pouches

Once you choose the right carrier, it is time to select pouches. I found this process overwhelming because there are options for nearly everything. You also have to determine where to place required gear so it remains accessible without creating unnecessary bulk. Without a plan, you can end up with pouches attached to other pouches or equipment you cannot reach easily.

Before buying a dozen pouches, consider these tips and recommendations.

Tip 1: Higher cost does not always mean higher quality

Pouch prices range from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars. Two of my most reliable pouches cost less than $20 each. The keys to durability are the material and construction. Avoid flimsy fabric and look for reinforced, double- or triple-stitched seams. Focus on those details, and you can find dependable gear without overspending.

Tip 2: Repurpose pouches if they fit

Do not limit yourself to a pouch’s intended use. I have used an AR magazine pouch to hold my TASER, a slim double M4 magazine pouch for handcuffs and a slim medical pouch as an admin pouch. Experiment with different combinations to maximize function without buying more gear than you need. Avoid overloading your carrier; excess pouches add bulk, restrict movement and can make critical equipment harder to reach.

Tip 3: Maintain consistency in style and material

For a polished, cohesive appearance, choose pouches with similar materials and styling. You can mix brands while still keeping the carrier looking coordinated and intentional.

My setup and favorite Amazon pouch picks

A typical patrol setup may include a radio pouch, OC spray pouch, handcuff pouches, TASER pouch, two pistol magazine pouches, an admin pouch, a flashlight pouch and a tourniquet pouch. Depending on how you configure them, that can mean eight or more pouches.

To reduce bulk and maintain a clean setup, you may need to move some equipment to your duty belt.

I carry two High Speed Gear pistol magazine pouches on my duty belt near my holster. I also purchased two MOLLE cigarette pouches. I do not smoke, but I found that these pouches fit our Narcan applicators perfectly. Remember, a pouch does not have to be used only for its advertised purpose.

At the uniform store, I initially gathered eight separate pouches. Because of my body type, shoulder limitation and preference for a clean setup, I could not make that configuration work. I eventually found a single panel with three AR magazine pouches, two small side pouches and one slim admin pouch.

Instead of carrying AR magazines, I used one pouch for my TASER and another for my radio. The side pouches held my OC spray and mini flashlight. One panel carried nearly everything I needed.

I found a tactical magazine admin pouch similar to the one I purchased at a tactical supply store. It has proved to be a durable, lower-cost alternative to the more expensive model I originally bought.

I also needed a tourniquet pouch. This is one of my favorite Amazon finds. It is inexpensive, has held up for years and comes with trauma shears and a window punch.

The final items I needed were handcuff pouches. I chose two single handcuff pouches to keep the setup streamlined rather than bulky. They are not the highest-quality pouches available, but they stay secure, function well and have lasted for years. For a more durable option, consider the High Speed Gear single handcuff pouch. I avoid double handcuff pouches because they add too much bulk for my setup.

Useful but not required

I recommend two additional pouches. The first is a dump pouch that stays folded and out of the way until you need it.

The second is a trauma or IFAK medical kit. Rather than carrying it on your body at all times, consider using a MOLLE paddle attachment so you can clip it to your belt when needed.

Conclusion

Building a reliable outer carrier on a budget is possible when you focus on modularity, fit, comfort, durable materials, reinforced stitching and smart pouch placement. Your carrier is one of the few pieces of equipment you may wear on every shift for years. Take the time to build a setup that fits your body, distributes weight properly and keeps critical gear within reach. By choosing affordable, well-made equipment where it matters, you can assemble a functional, patrol-ready carrier without overspending.

Be safe out there!

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Duty Gear Patrol Issues
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Joshua Lee is a multifaceted law enforcement professional with almost two decades in law enforcement. He currently serves as an active-duty police sergeant for a municipal police department in Arizona.

Joshua specializes in complex cases involving racketeering offenses related to civil asset forfeiture, white-collar financial crime, cryptocurrency, and fraud.

Beyond his police duties, Joshua is a sought-after expert in financial crime investigations, police wellness, report writing, and artificial intelligence for government use.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Arts in Justice Studies, a Master of Arts in Legal Studies, and a Master of Arts in Professional Writing and he is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Cyber Crimes Investigator (CCCI), and is an ISSA Certified Tactical Conditioning Specialist.

Joshua serves as an adjunct professor teaching law, criminal justice, government, police technology, professional and technical writing, and English.

He can be reached at joshua.lee@secretsquirrelpress.com.

For Government Employees Only

If you have a .gov email and work for a police department or prosecutor’s office, please join Joshua’s monthly report-writing newsletter where we discuss best practices in police report writing, grammar and punctuation issues, and investigation tips. We even have a section specific to prosecuting criminal cases. If interested, email Joshua.lee@thereportwritingproject.org to sign up.