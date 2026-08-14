‘I want to speak with your supervisor’: Addressing a growing trend in police encounters

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Simply because someone requests a supervisor during a routine traffic stop or other encounter does not mean the officer needs to summon a supervisor. Officers should instead follow applicable law, department policy, and supervisory expectations while continuing lawful enforcement activity. Clear communication, sound judgment, and professional de-escalation can prevent the request from prolonging or overshadowing the encounter.

There was a time when the phrase, “I want to speak with your supervisor,” was mostly heard in restaurants, hotels, and retail stores. Today, many patrol officers hear some version of it on a daily basis during traffic stops and countless other routine encounters.

If you’ve been in law enforcement for a while, you’ve probably noticed the change. Also, spend a few minutes watching body-worn camera (BWC) videos and you’ll see the pattern repeated again and again. A driver objects to a citation and asks for a supervisor. A passenger dislikes what they’re being told and demands to speak to someone else. Someone filming an encounter insists they won’t answer another question until a sergeant arrives.

Below are a few examples of this trend in action. Note that every officer would likely handle each of these scenarios a bit differently (or maybe a lot differently), and this doesn’t constitute an endorsement or critique of the actions of the law enforcement professionals involved. Officers should know and follow their own agencies’ procedures.

I don’t like the tone of your voice

An officer pulls over a 23-year-old woman for driving with a suspended license. When she refuses to sign the ticket, as required by state law, the officer informs her she will be arrested if she doesn’t comply. The defiant woman insists the officer wait for her mother to arrive and drive the car home, Furious, the driver makes multiple requests to speak to someone else.

“I don’t feel comfortable right now,” she says. “I feel like I’m under pressure.” (4:36) After the officer calls for a second unit, she adds, “I want another officer out here because I don’t like the tone of your voice.” (5:52)

I have a right to ask for someone else

An officer stops a young woman for street racing. The noncompliant driver demands, “Where’s your supervisor?” (0:45) The officer says, “I can get him here.” Her response: “Please do.” When the officer requests to see the driver’s license and proof of insurance, she says she’ll only give it to a supervisor because she doesn’t feel “comfortable.” (2:59)

The officer tells her she has the right to ask for a supervisor, but she also has to produce documents when requested. When she’s arrested a few minutes later, she keeps insisting, “Yeah, but I have the right to ask for someone else.” (10:49)

I’m requesting a supervisor and you’re denying it?

A sheriff’s deputy pulls over a driver who immediately begins pontificating on traffic stop procedures. Not impressed, the deputy responds: “I do this for a living — you don’t. I tell you how this works. Let me see your driver’s license or I’m going to pull you out of your car and arrest you for failing to provide ID. This is a legal request. I don’t want to hear any other words out of your mouth except ‘Here’s my driver’s license.’ Please.”

When the belligerent driver asks to speak to a supervisor, the deputy says, “No, you can contact one by phone.” (4:39) Incredulous, the man says, “I’m requesting a supervisor and you’re denying it?” In response, the deputy provides the non-emergency number for his agency.

If she’s making a false report, she’s going to jail

While investigating an accident, an officer pulls over a woman suspected of road-rage as well as hit-and-run. The driver immediately protests the stop, adding, “Call your supervisor, too.” (0:31) The officer replies, “Alright, what do you need a supervisor for?” and the driver responds, “I’m calling your supervisor ‘cause if she making a false report, she going to jail.”

The officer tries his best to explain: “When I ask him to come, he’s going to ask me for what, OK? So, I need a legitimate reason to ask for the supervisor ‘cause right now I’m investigating a traffic crime.” (1:12)

How did we get here?

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when this became a trend, but several factors probably contributed. First, smartphones placed the ability to record video in nearly every pocket. Next, BWCs gave the public unprecedented visibility into police encounters. Then, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms began rewarding dramatic, high-emotion confrontations with millions of views.

Add in the proliferation of “know your rights” videos, First Amendment auditors, and social media commentary that provide viewers with scripts for challenging officers during police encounters. Somewhere along the way, asking for a supervisor became part of the script.

Is it a “Karen thing”?

The now-ubiquitous phrase, “I want to speak to your manager,” reflects a broader consumer expectation that if the person in front of you won’t give you the answer you want, you can always ask for someone higher up.

Anyone who’s ever worked in retail knows the customer isn’t actually “always right” — even when they think they are. In many customer-service settings, though, escalation is built into the system. Supervisors routinely override the decisions of associates, authorize refunds, and resolve disputes. Consumers learn escalation often works.

It’s not surprising that some people now bring those same expectations into encounters with law enforcement. But even if many now see policing as a customer service profession, it’s not exactly the same.

A patrol officer isn’t simply enforcing a store’s 30-day return window or deciding whether to honor an expired coupon. Officers are exercising governmental authority within boundaries established by the Constitution, state law, and department policy. While professionalism and good customer service remain important, the legal framework governing police encounters is fundamentally different from the framework governing retail transactions.

That distinction matters — to the cops, to the “Karens,” and to everybody else.

Can someone demand a supervisor?

The question isn’t really whether a person has the right to ask for a supervisor. The more important question is whether officers are required to provide one. And the answer, in most circumstances, is no.

There is no federal law, constitutional provision, federal statute, or Supreme Court decision that creates a general right to have a supervisor respond simply because someone requests one during a police encounter. That said, courts put a great deal of emphasis on whether an officer’s detention, search, arrest, or use of force complies with constitutional standards. From what I’ve found, though, not one of these court decisions hinged on whether a sergeant appeared on the scene.

State law tells much the same story. While some states require supervisory review of uses of force, pursuits, in-custody deaths, and/or community complaints, those laws regulate agency operations. They do not generally create an individual right to summon a supervisor during a street or roadside encounter.

That distinction is important, because internal accountability requirements are not the same as constitutional entitlements.

What department policy actually says

Although the law doesn’t require officers to call a supervisor simply because someone asks, department policy may require (or strongly encourage) involvement of a supervisor under certain circumstances. This is where officers need to know their agencies’ policies.

For example, many Lexipol policies require notifying a supervisor following a use of force, vehicle pursuit, in-custody death, officer injury, or other critical incident. Other policies direct officers to notify a supervisor when significant allegations of misconduct are made, when unusual circumstances arise, or when supervisory approval is needed before taking a particular action.

Lexipol also draws a careful distinction between mandatory and discretionary language. A policy stating an officer shall notify a supervisor carries a different expectation than one stating an officer should consider doing so. It’s the policy (and not a subject’s demand) that drives the decision.

That doesn’t mean asking for a supervisor is irrelevant. At the very least, such a request may alert an officer that the encounter is becoming more contentious or that a complaint is likely. Those are legitimate considerations when deciding whether supervisor involvement would help resolve the situation in a positive way.

Know your policy — and know your supervisor

Every patrol officer has worked for supervisors with widely different management styles.

Some would rather respond early than learn about a difficult encounter after a complaint has already reached Internal Affairs or the civilian review board. Others expect officers to handle routine disagreements independently and reserve supervisor responses for situations outlined in policy or when it’s absolutely necessary.

Neither approach is necessarily wrong, provided expectations are clear. If your agency’s policy requires supervisor notification, follow the policy. If the policy leaves room for discretion, talk with your supervisor before you’re standing on the roadside wondering whether to make the call.

Ask how they want these requests handled. Discuss common scenarios during briefings and roll call trainings. Learn what circumstances they consider worth responding to and which they expect officers to resolve on their own. Good communication before the call prevents uncertainty during the call.

Responding professionally

So, what should you do when someone says, “I want your supervisor”? Like most questions in policing, the answer depends on the circumstances. If your agency doesn’t provide specific guidance, here are some helpful options:

1. Acknowledge and continue the interaction.

If someone calmly requests a supervisor, acknowledge the request. Let them know you’ll notify your chain of command while continuing your lawful investigation or enforcement action. This strategy helps you maintain control while not turning down the request outright. It’s best for routine stops and low-level contacts where the situation is stable and non-confrontational.

“I understand you’d like a supervisor. I’ll let them know, but I still need to finish this stop.”

2. Call a supervisor or advise one will be notified.

If the situation is escalating, allegations of misconduct are being made, or department policy favors supervisory involvement, requesting a supervisor may be the smartest course of action — not because the subject demanded one, but because another set of eyes may be helpful. Plus, if a supervisor is available and having a supervisor on scene will help conclude the stop more quickly, that’s even better.

“I’ve requested a supervisor and they will respond as soon as someone is available.”

3. Manage expectations about a supervisor response.

If a supervisor isn’t immediately available, explain the process honestly. Don’t promise an immediate response if you can’t deliver one. This response is best when there are multiple priority calls pending, when you’re in a remote location, or when your agency (or shift) is understaffed. It’s critical to avoid prolonging a detention solely to wait for a supervisor unless you have independent legal justification to do so.

“A supervisor isn’t available right now. I can request one, but it may take time.”

4. Provide channels for follow-up instead.

Offer to give your badge number, the case number, the agency’s non-emergency contact number, and the agency’s website. This one is especially useful when the person’s concern is administrative rather than safety-related, and when there’s no immediate need for a supervisor to be involved.

“If you want, you can file a complaint with our department. Let me give you the phone number and web address.”

What officers should avoid is arguing about whether someone has a “right” to a supervisor. Sure, you could argue the relative merits of Illinois v. Caballes (543 U.S. 405 (2005)) or Rodriguez v. United States (575 U.S. 348 (2015)) — both of which clearly state a traffic stop may last only as long as reasonably necessary to complete the “mission” of the stop. But what’s the point? Even if the law is on your side, roadside constitutional debates rarely improve an encounter.

If a traffic stop is prolonged because a driver refuses to cooperate and/or demands a supervisor (and the driver is willing to wait), any delay is the fault of the driver and not the officer. Regardless, a simple, professional explanation of what will happen next is almost always more effective than trying to win the argument.

Above all, remember that a request for a supervisor doesn’t change the legal nature of the encounter. A lawful detention remains lawful. A subject’s obligation to comply with lawful orders does not disappear simply because they asked for a sergeant. And the clock is still ticking on the encounter — even if the person being detained is stubborn and unreasonable.

Don’t let the request become the story

The growing trend of supervisor requests is likely here for the long run. Sometimes, the person genuinely wants another set of ears. Often, they’re frustrated. Frequently, they’ve watched too many First Amendment auditor videos and have a poor understanding of the law. More likely than not, they’re simply hoping another officer will give them a different answer.

Whatever the motivation, officers shouldn’t take the request personally.

There may not be a constitutional right to summon a supervisor during a police encounter, but there is a professional way to respond. Officers who understand the law, know their agency’s policies, communicate clearly, and exercise sound judgment will usually manage to resolve a conflict satisfactorily — if not to the subjects they’ve been dealing with, then at least to their superiors. The goal should be safer encounters, fewer unnecessary complaints, and greater public confidence in the agency and its employees.

In the end, the goal shouldn’t be to win an argument over whether a supervisor is required. The goal should be to resolve the encounter safely, lawfully, and professionally.

What’s your approach when someone asks for a supervisor during a traffic stop or other police encounter? Share below.

Police1 readers respond

It depends on how and when the request comes about. I actually had most of those requests during the time that I was a supervisor. But, my normal response was to provide my name and the name of my supervisor and to be sure to mention the date and time of the encounter so they could review the video together.