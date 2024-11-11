Colo. voters back $350M funding boost for law enforcement recruitment, training

By Joanna Putman

Police1

DENVER — Colorado voters approved a measure requiring the state legislature to allocate $350 million to support local law enforcement, including pay, bonuses and training for peace officers, CBS News Colorado reported.

The measure also establishes a $1 million death benefit for families of officers killed in the line of duty, according to the report.

The funds will be distributed by the Colorado Department of Public Safety through a grant program, though the measure does not introduce new taxes, according to the report. The legislature will determine the timing for implementing the funding.

Proposition 130 was added to the ballot through a citizen initiative, making it one of three statewide criminal justice measures considered in this election, according to the report. It passed with 1,547,086 votes totaling 52.8% approval.

