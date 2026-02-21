Sheriff responds to video of woman pressuring deputy to leave school grounds: ‘Thanks for representing TCSO so well’

By Martín Bilbao

The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders praised one of his deputies Friday after a woman questioned his presence outside a local school in a viral video.

The woman approached Deputy Jacob Domeno as he was typing a collision report outside Seven Oaks Elementary School on Thursday in Lacey.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

She filmed the encounter and shared it to her public Instagram account where it had at least 640 likes and 100 reshares as of Friday afternoon. Sheriff Derek Sanders shared the video and supported Domeno in a Friday Facebook post that received thousands of reactions and comments.

“I am grateful that this individual recorded this encounter and shared it for me to see, as I will be placing a letter of commendation in Deputy Domeno’s file for his tact, professionalism and unwillingness to take the escalation bait that was set for him during this encounter,” Sanders said in his post.

The woman asked Domeno to leave because his presence was “scaring” families, according to the video.

“It would be so rad to feel like you’re here for us,” the woman says. “It would be so rad to feel like you guys get it and understand that you are actually the defending line between us and the expletive fascism. But until that’s overt, that you’re part of our community, then I don’t think you should be lingering.”

In response, Domeno said he’s doing his job and he would leave as soon as he finished his report.

“I’ll get this out of the way and I’ll be out of everyone’s hair,” Domeno said in the video.

In his post, Sanders said Domeno demonstrated the composure of a veteran deputy despite being a newer deputy who has only patrolled on his own for a few months.

“Thanks for representing TCSO so well Deputy Domeno,” Sanders said. “You are writing your reports right where I want you to be: ready and able to protect our children from harm.”

Sanders said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and its employees are part of and belong to the community.

“We encourage our patrol deputies to routinely maintain a presence at all of our schools, and there is no easier way to do that than to sit in the school parking lot instead of the office to type a report,” Sanders said in the post.

Community feedback to seeing deputies at schools is “overwhelmingly positive” throughout the county, he said, and he’s willing to meet with anyone who may have concerns.

The woman posted a response video on her Instagram account. In it, she expressed distrust for law enforcement and suspicions that they may be collaborating with federal immigration enforcement.

When reached for comment, Sanders said Domeno responded to a minor collision and reiterated that his office does not collaborate with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We’ve said it 100 times, if not more at this point,” Sanders said. “We follow state law. It states we will not participate in immigration enforcement.”

Federal law enforcement has significantly stepped-up raids, arrests and detentions throughout the country since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. The surge has led to backlash and protests across the nation.

The Keep Washington Working Act of 2019 limits the ability of local law enforcement to work with ICE.

Sanders said there’s no evidence to suggest his office is participating in immigration enforcement.

“I’m kind of at a loss for the people who still think we’re untrustworthy,” Sanders said. “We’re not doing these behind closed door deals with the federal government to enforce this stuff.”

In a follow-up post on Facebook Saturday, Sanders thanked everyone who reached out in support, and he clarified that the district and its employees were not involved in what happened.

“The North Thurston School District has been receiving calls from concerned citizens under the impression that the author of the video is a School District employee,” he wrote. “This is NOT the case, nor does the school district endorse any of the statements that were made.”

Most of the emails and calls the district is getting are positive, he added.

“Both organizations have highly dedicated staff who are committed to the safety and welfare of all students,” he wrote.

© 2026 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.). Visit www.theolympian.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.