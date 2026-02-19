REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer Down

Fla. trooper dies from medical emergency during assessment exercise at state LE academy

Trooper Michael Diego was participating in a “competitive process” for FHP’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the agency’s training academy when he became unresponsive

February 19, 2026 09:48 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Diego

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died after suffering a medical emergency during an assessment exercise at the state law enforcement academy, WCTV reported.

Trooper Michael Diego was participating in a “competitive process” for FHP’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the agency’s training academy when he became unresponsive, according to the report. Fellow troopers and Gadsden County EMS attempted lifesaving measures before he was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Despite their efforts, Diego died with family at his side, FHP said in a statement.

Diego joined the patrol in 2021 and had served for over four years, according to the report. He is the 55th trooper to die in the line of duty.

He is survived by his mother, sister and fiancée.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com