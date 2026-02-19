Fla. trooper dies from medical emergency during assessment exercise at state LE academy

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died after suffering a medical emergency during an assessment exercise at the state law enforcement academy, WCTV reported.

Trooper Michael Diego was participating in a “competitive process” for FHP’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the agency’s training academy when he became unresponsive, according to the report. Fellow troopers and Gadsden County EMS attempted lifesaving measures before he was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Despite their efforts, Diego died with family at his side, FHP said in a statement.

Diego joined the patrol in 2021 and had served for over four years, according to the report. He is the 55th trooper to die in the line of duty.

He is survived by his mother, sister and fiancée.