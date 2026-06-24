COPS Office opens nearly $700M in grants: What agencies need to know now

Fiscal Year 2025 brought significant changes to the federal grants landscape. These changes set the tone for FY2026, and COPS Office grants were no exception.

In just one week, the COPS office opened nearly $700M in grant funding opportunities. Now is the time to apply. Below are current opportunities and key information to consider before submitting your application.

Currently open COPS Office grants

COPS Hiring Program (CHP): The COPS Hiring Program (CHP) remains one of the COPS Office’s flagship funding opportunities. The program provides funding to hire or rehire career law enforcement officers, helping agencies increase community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

Key highlights include:



Up to $157.5 million available nationwide

Funding supports up to 75% of entry-level officer salaries and benefits for three years

Maximum federal share of $125,000 per officer position

Focus on community engagement, problem-solving, and organizational transformation

Application deadlines:



Grants.gov SF-424: July 23, 2026

JustGrants Application: July 29, 2026

Factors to consider:



Can your agency sustain positions after the grant ends and is there local government support for maintaining staffing levels?

Be sure to explain how additional officers will advance community policing goals, and;

Use data to demonstrate a staffing or public safety problem

COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF): The Anti-Heroin Task Force program supports state law enforcement agencies in regions experiencing significant opioid and heroin-related challenges. Funding assists agencies in conducting investigations targeting the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and other opioids.

Application deadlines:



Grants.gov SF-424: July 23, 2026

JustGrants Application: July 29, 2026

Factors to consider:



Confirm eligibility: AHTF is limited to state law enforcement agencies

Is there a strong multi-agency task force operation?

Think of the need: For example, an application that solely adds personnel without clear strategy addressing program objectives and deliverables will be less competitive

COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP): The CAMP program provides funding to support investigations and enforcement activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine. The program assists agencies combating illicit drug trafficking and associated criminal activity.

Application deadlines:



Grants.gov SF-424: July 23, 2026

JustGrants Application: July 29, 2026

Factors to consider:



Confirm eligibility: CAMP is limited to state law enforcement agencies

Demonstrate strong multi-agency task force participation

List measurable outcomes such as investigations initiated, trafficking organization disrupted, and seizures

Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA): The LEMHWA program promotes officer wellness by funding mental health resources, peer support initiatives, resiliency programs, suicide prevention efforts, and family support services.

Application deadlines:



Grants.gov SF-424: July 30, 2026

JustGrants Application: August 5, 2026

Factors to consider:



Whether your agency needs a new program or wants to expand an existing one

How the project will improve officer and family wellness

A strong application should demonstrate that the agency has a realistic plan

School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP): The School Violence Prevention Program helps schools and law enforcement agencies improve campus safety through technology, training, emergency notification systems, and other violence prevention measures.

Application deadlines:



Grants.gov SF-424: August 4, 2026

JustGrants Application: August 11, 2026

Factors to consider:



Whether your project supports an evidence-based school safety strategy

Is there collaboration between schools and law enforcement

Demonstrating financial and operational capacity to implement the project successfully is key: Are matching funds available?

Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS): The PASS program supports training, planning, and preparedness efforts to help communities effectively respond to active shooter incidents and other critical threats.

Application deadlines:



Grants.gov SF-424: August 4, 2026

JustGrants Application: August 11, 2026

Factors to consider:



Whether your agency can deliver effective scenario-based active shooter training

Whether your program promotes multidisciplinary response and recovery planning

Does your agency/organization have the capacity to train large numbers of first responders and demonstrate measurable impact?

Application considerations

Most COPS Office grants require a two-step application process:



Submit the SF-424 form through Grants.gov. Complete and submit the full application package through JustGrants.