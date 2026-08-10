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Va. deputy killed while responding to 8-vehicle crash

Appomattox County Deputy Burlie W. Duvall III “dedicated his life to protecting this community” with “courage, selflessness and commitment to duty,” Sheriff Robert Richardson said

August 10, 2026 10:30 AM
Duvall

Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office

By Mark Hand
The News & Advance, Lynchburg, Va.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in Campbell County on Thursday that killed an Appomattox County Sheriff’s deputy and injured several others.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the state police responded to the crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes of U.S. 460 near Oxford Furnace Road and involved a tractor-trailer, according to officials.

The incident was an eight-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on U.S. 460, the state police said in a news release Friday.

According to its preliminary investigation, the state police determined that two Appomattox County Sheriff’s deputies who were traveling home from the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy stopped to assist at the scene of an initial crash.

The deputies activated the emergency equipment on their vehicles, the state police said.

A tractor-trailer approaching the crash scene swerved to avoid the vehicles and struck Appomattox County Deputy Burlie W. Duvall III, 33, of Concord. Duvall died at the scene, according to the state police.

The seven people who were injured in the crash were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging in severity. The injuries of the others in the crash are not considered life-threatening, the state police said.

Traffic in both directions on U.S. 460 was closed for a long period as the state police’s Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the incident. Traffic was detoured from Concord to Rustburg on Virginia 24, then from Rustburg back to U.S. 460 via U.S. 501.

A green absorbent substance was placed at the crash site by firefighters and cleanup crews on both sides of U.S. 460 to deal with any motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze, or other hazardous substance that spilled.

Appomattox County Sheriff Robert Richardson said Duvall “dedicated his life to protecting this community, and he gave that life while serving others.”

“His courage, selflessness and commitment to duty will never be forgotten,” the sheriff said in a statement.

Richardson extended his gratitude for the support his office has received from the community and other law enforcement agencies.

The hilly area of U.S. 460 where the crash occurred is often filled with tractor-trailers and other vehicles driving at or above the posted 60-mile-per-hour speed limit. Several side roads intersect U.S. 460 in Campbell County , requiring motorists to slow down to allow vehicles to enter the highway.

The VSP said it is continuing to investigate the crash.

Richardson said that information about funeral arrangements for Duvall and opportunities for the public to pay their respects will be released by his office when available.

This article was originally published Aug. 7, 2026.

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© 2026 The News & Advance, Lynchburg, Va.. Visit www.newsadvance.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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