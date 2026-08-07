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BWC: Wash. K-9 jumps through car window after 40-minute standoff with suspected impaired driver

The Vancouver Police standoff unfolded when a man refused to exit his vehicle after a Grappler device ended a pursuit

August 07, 2026 11:38 AM

By Tarek Anthony
oregonlive.com

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pursuit of a fleeing driver came to a sudden halt when Vancouver police deployed a Grappler device, latching onto the wheel of the suspect’s car to stop it

But that was just the beginning of the July 26 ordeal, police said in a social media post Thursday.

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The driver, who police allege was intoxicated and taking hits from an air canister, refused to get out of the vehicle for more than 40 minutes after being stopped. Officers ultimately used less-lethal chemical munitions and pepperballs before Midas, a police K-9, jumped through the driver’s window, bringing the standoff to an end.

Police attempted to stop the gray Toyota after numerous 911 callers reported an allegedly impaired driver who had passed out behind the wheel. Officers said they saw the man inhaling from a compressed-air canister and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver fled, striking a curb and nearly driving through a person’s front yard before an officer deployed a Grappler device. The system fires a tether from the front of a police cruiser that wraps around the rear wheel of a fleeing vehicle, bringing the pursuit to a controlled stop when deployed successfully.

That’s when the man, identified as Brandon Wells , refused to leave the car and continued inhaling from the air canister, police said.

After numerous attempts to persuade Wells to surrender, Midas jumped through the driver’s window, landing on an apparently disoriented Wells. The man let out a scream as he wrestled with the K-9, according to police body camera footage.

Officers then moved in and arrested Wells. He was facing charges of attempting to elude, driving under the influence, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Clark County Jail records show Wells has since been released.

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