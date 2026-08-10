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Fla. K-9 loses leg after being shot by suspect

Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ace was wounded in the left chest and shoulder after a suspect fired shots toward deputies

August 10, 2026 12:49 PM • 
Joanna Putman

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida K-9 has lost his leg after being shot in a confrontation with a suspect, CBS 12 reported.

The incident unfolded on Aug. 6 as deputies attempted to arrest a man who had been preparing for weeks to avoid returning to jail, investigators stated. They located the man after a bondsman spotted his vehicle near a wooded area.

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Deputies arrived on the scene and identified themselves, ordering the man to exit a tent. After several verbal instructions, the man called out that he had a gun and would shoot.

He then fired shots toward the deputies, with one striking K-9 Ace in the left side of his chest. His handler rushed him to an emergency vet. After he stabilized, he was transported by helicopter to a specialized treatment facility.

Sheriff Grady Judd stated that Ace’s injuries were severe and that his left front leg had to be amputated. The sheriff’s office stated that the surgery went well and that Ace was stable.

“Ace is a hero without any doubt at all,” Judd said.

A SWAT team found the suspect dead inside the tent with a bullet wound to the head, CBS 12 reported. In a press conference, Judd did not state whether deputies returned fire or wounded the suspect.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com