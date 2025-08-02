Ga. schools turn to AI to identify campus threats

By Adam Beam

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — Students have been turning to artificial intelligence to complete their assignments, confounding teachers who try to stay ahead of the technology. But school officials are turning to AI to improve campus security.

Some Atlanta public schools have started using AI to assess their security camera footage, prompting automatic alerts if the system detects a gun or other security threats.

It’s not just weapons, either. Some principals have experimented with technology that can detect vaping, Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said during an interview on the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

“We are doing any and everything we can to create a deterrence for any type of criminal activity on our school property,” Applin said.

AI-enhanced security is an example of how schools are spending the extra money lawmakers gave them for school security grants. The state Legislature approved the funding earlier this year in response to the school shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County last year.

Most Georgia students return to class next week.

