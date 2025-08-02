REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police1 Grants

Ga. schools turn to AI to identify campus threats

AI-enhanced security is an example of how schools are spending security grants awarded following the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School

August 02, 2025 06:00 AM
AP20224635972644.jpg

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

By Adam Beam
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — Students have been turning to artificial intelligence to complete their assignments, confounding teachers who try to stay ahead of the technology. But school officials are turning to AI to improve campus security.

Some Atlanta public schools have started using AI to assess their security camera footage, prompting automatic alerts if the system detects a gun or other security threats.

It’s not just weapons, either. Some principals have experimented with technology that can detect vaping, Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said during an interview on the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

“We are doing any and everything we can to create a deterrence for any type of criminal activity on our school property,” Applin said.

AI-enhanced security is an example of how schools are spending the extra money lawmakers gave them for school security grants. The state Legislature approved the funding earlier this year in response to the school shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County last year.

Most Georgia students return to class next week.

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

©2025 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Artificial Intelligence Police1 Grants Police1 Grants