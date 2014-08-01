Ala. cops get funding to combat impaired drivers

The Gadsden Times

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. — The days leading up to and during the Labor Day holiday will be busy ones for the Southside Police Department, thanks to a grant that will pay for officers to work overtime to combat impaired drivers.

According to Lt. Clay Johnson, the department received a grant from the Northeast Alabama Traffic Safety Office for officers to work the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, starting Aug. 15.

