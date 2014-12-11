Ala. cops will update fleet with $320K grant

By Paul Huggins

MADISON, Ala. — Christmas came a few weeks early for the Madison Police Department when it received a $320,000 grant to buy eight new, fully-equipped patrol vehicles.

The purchase will jump start the city’s new plan for replacing its aging fleet.

A friend of Police Chief Larry Muncey read about the need for more police cars in the newspaper a couple of months ago and suggested to the chief that he make a grant application to The Alpha Foundation. Last week, the foundation informed Muncey that he would receive the full amount he requested to buy eight patrol cars.

