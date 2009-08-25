Almost $6 million is now available to improve emergency radio communications in Wisconsin

Based on a pre-application process earlier this year, 425 agencies in 56 counties are eligible for a portion of the funds. County Emergency Management Offices will coordinate with local agencies to develop a combined county Egrants applications. Full details about the Mutual Aid Radio Replacement: Round 5 grant opportunity, deadlines, and a list of eligible agencies and equipment to be funded, are available on the OJA website.

County Emergency Managers: OJA program and fiscal staff will hold a phone conference with county emergency managers to review grant requirements and answer questions on Thursday, September 3 at 1 p.m. Teleconference instructions will be emailed to emergency managers from eligible counties in the next several days.

Combined county applications must be submitted through Egrants on or before October 29, 2009.

