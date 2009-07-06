Area police departments receive alcohol education grants

Press Release from The Sentinel

Cumberland County

More than $27,000 in alcohol education grants recently were awarded to Newville Borough Police, Upper Allen Township Police and West Shore School District, said Sen. Pat Vance, R-31.

“While alcohol is widely available, it’s important to remember that it is a drug and should not be abused,” Vance said. “These grants will help get that message across and make sure more people understand the dangers of excessive alcohol use and underage drinking.”

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board awards alcohol education grants to support initiatives that are aimed at preventing underage and dangerous alcohol use. Law enforcement departments, institutions of higher education, municipalities, school districts and community-based organizations are eligible to apply. This year 73 entities were awarded $729,907.

Vance’s district includes all of Cumberland County and Carroll, Fairview, Franklin, Monaghan, Warrington and Washington townships and Dillsburg, Franklintown and Wellsville in York County.