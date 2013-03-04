Charity dinner, grants fund injured officers

Evening Chronicle

United Kingdom — Fundraisers vowed to keep the memory of PC David Rathband alive when they gathered for a charity dinner to raise money for emergency servicemen and women injured in the line of duty. Despite their grief on the anniversary of his death, his family, friends and supporters were determined to celebrate his life and carry on the work of the charity he founded, the Blue Lamp Foundation.

PC Rathband came up with the idea as he recovered in hospital after being shot and blinded by gunman Raoul Moat in July 2010 and set a target of raising £1m.

After he took his own life on February 29 last year, the charity is now determined to fulfil his wish.

Among the guests at the dinner was his wife Kath, her son Ashley, 20, and daughter Mia, 14, She said: “Tonight is about raising money for the charity which David was so passionate about.

“It was important for me to be here as I know David would be very proud that the work he started is continuing.

We all wish David was here, none more so than Ash, Mia and myself, who miss him every minute of the day.

“But seeing the work that David started going from strength-to-strength, does bring us much-needed comfort.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who’s supported the event tonight through sponsorship, donations and attendance.”

Charity chairman Peter Sweeney said: “I’m not going to pretend the last 12 months have been an easy one for any of us.

“In the face of such sadness and loss, we vowed to continue the work that David started and to help our emergency services heroes injured in the line of duty.”

The charity has already given grants of £60,000 each to the Police Treatment Centres and the Firefighters’ Charity.

The anniversary of David’s death falls close to St David’s Day and his supporters have just learned that their request to make the date National Emergency Services Day in his memory, has been given the go-ahead. They now plan to work to raise the profile in time for March 1, 2014.

Mr Sweeney added: “We want to work to help the heroes who help us. They get very little reward for putting their lives on the line and we want to change that.”

