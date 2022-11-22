CHP receives $1.5M grant to combat street sideshows, takeovers

By Ashley Silver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently received a federal grant to support the state’s efforts in tackling street racing, sideshows and takeovers.

A press release shared by the CHP specifies that the $1.5 million Sideshow, Takeover, Racing, Education and Enforcement Taskforce (STREET) grant will add to the $5.5 million already set aside in the California state budget for implementation of the Campaign to Eliminate Street Racing and Sideshows (C.E.S.R.S.).

The STREET grant, which is funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will finance the campaign through Sept. 30, 2023.

The goal of the federal funds designated for C.E.S.R.S. is to provide resources and tools to decrease the number of deaths and injuries attributed to reckless driving activities such as illegal sideshows, takeovers and street racing.

“Reckless driving behaviors are a significant threat to all who use California’s roadways,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the press release. “The STREET grant will provide for a focused education and enforcement campaign, targeting aggressive driving behaviors, street racing and sideshow activities.”

