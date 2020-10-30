DOJ announces certification standards for federal funding

By Suzie Ziegler

The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced new certification standards resulting from President Trump’s June Executive Order 13929, Safe Policing for Safe Communities.

“The Executive Order’s goal is to ensure that, together, we continue striving to provide transparent, safe, and accountable delivery of services to our communities. Our work on the Executive Order will enhance citizen confidence in law enforcement, and facilitate the identification and correction of internal issues before they result in injury to the public or to law enforcement officers,” the press release reads in part.

The organizations listed here will serve as the independent credentialing bodies, according to the release.

Law enforcement agencies will be eligible to receive federal funding from the DOJ grant-making components after being certified by a credentialing organization.

A credentialing body will certify an applying agency if it determines that the agency is in compliance with two mandatory safe policing principles in the Principles on Safe Policing and Use of Force. Certification is a prerequisite to a law enforcement agency’s eligibility for Department of Justice discretionary grant funding, the statement says.

Agencies must obtain certification by January 31, 2021 in order to be eligible for federal funds in 2021.

Tribal law enforcement agencies are not subject to the above requirements, according to the statement.