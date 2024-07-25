Mass. PD offers free swimming lessons in honor of fallen officer to promote water safety

By Joanna Putman

Police1

LOWELL, Mass. — A police department has teamed up with other agencies to provide free swimming lessons for kids with the goal of reducing drowning incidents and bringing awareness to water safety, according to a department news release.

The program, which ran from July 15 - 26, was conducted by the Mass. State Police Dive Team, the Lowell Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, along with volunteers and lifeguards, according to the release. Participants were paired with volunteer swim instructors and taught water safety skills, including floating, swimming, and safe play in pools.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Collier Fund, State Police and DCR to help prevent tragic drownings by teaching kids to swim,” Lowell Police Department Superintendent Greg Hudon said. “Each child who learns how to swim lessens the chances that the city will experience another tragic drowning.”

Funding for the program was provided by the Collier Fund and the Shannon Community Safety Initiative Grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research. The program honors Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who drowned in 2021 while attempting to save children in a lake, according to the report.

“As we experience hotter, more humid summers, it’s more important than ever that families can seek relief at our pools and that children know how to safely swim,” DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo stated. “We are proud to partner with the Lowell Police Department, the Officer Sean A. Collier Memorial Fund, and the Massachusetts State Police to ensure that more kids in Lowell can learn this important life skill regardless of financial ability.”