REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Mass. PD offers free swimming lessons in honor of fallen officer to promote water safety

The Lowell Police Department program, funded by a community safety grant, is intended to honor Officer Enmanuel Familia, who died while saving drowning children

July 25, 2024 04:10 PM
Mass. PD offers free swimming lessons in honor of fallen officer to promote water safety

“We are thrilled to partner with the Collier Fund, State Police and DCR to help prevent tragic drownings by teaching kids to swim,” Lowell Police Department Superintendent Greg Hudon said. “Each child who learns how to swim lessens the chances that the city will experience another tragic drowning.”

Lowell Police Department

By Joanna Putman
Police1

LOWELL, Mass. — A police department has teamed up with other agencies to provide free swimming lessons for kids with the goal of reducing drowning incidents and bringing awareness to water safety, according to a department news release.

The program, which ran from July 15 - 26, was conducted by the Mass. State Police Dive Team, the Lowell Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, along with volunteers and lifeguards, according to the release. Participants were paired with volunteer swim instructors and taught water safety skills, including floating, swimming, and safe play in pools.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Collier Fund, State Police and DCR to help prevent tragic drownings by teaching kids to swim,” Lowell Police Department Superintendent Greg Hudon said. “Each child who learns how to swim lessens the chances that the city will experience another tragic drowning.”

Funding for the program was provided by the Collier Fund and the Shannon Community Safety Initiative Grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research. The program honors Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who drowned in 2021 while attempting to save children in a lake, according to the report.

“As we experience hotter, more humid summers, it’s more important than ever that families can seek relief at our pools and that children know how to safely swim,” DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo stated. “We are proud to partner with the Lowell Police Department, the Officer Sean A. Collier Memorial Fund, and the Massachusetts State Police to ensure that more kids in Lowell can learn this important life skill regardless of financial ability.”

Trending
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Body Camera
DHS: Every officer deployed to Minneapolis will be issued a body-worn camera
Body cameras will be deployed immediately in Minneapolis and expanded nationwide as funding allows, Secretary Kristi Noem said
February 03, 2026 09:52 AM
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman

Community Policing Community Relations Police1 Grants