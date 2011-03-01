DOJ budget update: Balancing demands, protecting communities

In preparing to handle the ongoing economic challenges we face as a nation, the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) is working hard to consider your most pressing needs first. While planning for the remainder of fiscal year (FY) 2011 and FY 2012, we will continue to prioritize programs with the greatest impact on public safety in communities throughout the country.

For FY 2011, we continue to operate under a continuing resolution that is set to expire on March 4, 2011. Congress is working on the FY 2011 appropriations, and we remain hopeful that it will enact appropriations that support the Administration’s priorities.

Meanwhile, the President’s FY 2012 Budget Request contains $3 billion for OJP, including $1.9 billion in discretionary funds. While this budget features difficult cuts, it also maintains funding for essential programs and proposes targeted increases in priority areas. For example, under this request, the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program will continue to be funded at the FY 2010 enacted level of $519 million. JAG funds give state and local jurisdictions the flexibility to address the most pressing needs in their communities, and we made hard choices to maintain this funding. We’re also excited to be introducing a new juvenile justice program following the “Race-to-the-Top” model that will provide incentives for states to take the next steps in improving juvenile justice. The budget includes $120 million for this new initiative.

Of course, these and all the programs outlined in the President’s FY 2012 Budget Request are dependent on congressional appropriations. As always, we will provide information to all of our stakeholders as soon as it is available.

We are fully aware that budget decisions in Washington directly influence programming decisions throughout the country, and we are committed to supporting your communities in every way we can. If you have questions or comments, please contact us.