Ind. police chief credits grant program for drug bust

By Courtney Godfrey

WDRB.com

AUSTIN, Ind. — Although Austin Police did all the leg work, Police Chief Donald Spicer says a large group of drug dealers and users were taken off the street last week thanks to state mandated county program.

CEASe is the result of a 1989 decision by the Indiana General Assembly to create anti-drug coalitions in every county. CEASe funds come from drug and alcohol fines collected by the courts.

The $2,500 allowed the department to purchase surveillance equipment and pay overtime to officers that work a drug investigation.

Full Story: 18 arrested in drug bust, police chief credits grant program