Ky. department to receive new cruisers

By Nola Sizemore

Harlan Daily

EVARTS, Ky. — The city of Evarts will soon receive two new police cruisers after receiving a grant in the amount of $47,120 from the USDA Rural Development. Harlan Fiscal Court will match that grant with $15,455.62.

Mayor Eddie Manning told members of the Evarts City Council on Tuesday that the vehicles have been ordered and they hope to have them in the city within the next 60 days.

Manning added when the new vehicles arrive, he hopes to give the fire department one of the extra vehicles from the police department.

